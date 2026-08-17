Tenant questions landlord’s ₹60,000 deduction for repainting after moving out: ‘Is this actually fair?’

A tenant has sparked a discussion online after questioning his landlord’s decision to deduct an entire month’s rent from his security deposit for repainting and other work after he moves out of a rented 3BHK. A tenant said his landlord wanted to deduct one month’s ₹60,000 rent for repainting and minor repairs. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The man, who said he had been living in the property for the past two years and paying ₹60,000 a month in rent, took to Reddit to ask whether such a deduction was justified, particularly when there was no mention of major damage to the house.

Tenant questions one-month rent deduction In his post, the tenant wrote: “I've been staying in a rented 3BHK for the past two years, paying ₹60k rent per month. I'm moving out now, and the owner is saying he'll deduct one month's rent from my deposit for repainting and other such work. Is this actually fair?”

He said he understood that tenants should be responsible for any damage caused during their stay, but argued that routine deterioration after living in a property for two years should be treated differently.

“I understand if there is any damage caused by me, that should be deducted. But regular wear and tear is bound to happen after living in a house for two years. Isn't maintaining that the owner's responsibility?” he wrote.

The tenant also questioned how the landlord had arrived at the ₹60,000 figure without apparently providing a detailed breakdown of the expenses.

“And even if some repainting or minor work is required, how does that automatically become ₹60k?” he asked.

(Also read: Bengaluru security deposit quest: ‘Has anyone actually got 100% back?’ Tenant’s post sparks debate on Reddit)

The Reddit post was shared under the title, “Why should tenants pay for repainting after moving out?”

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