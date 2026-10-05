Gurugram residents question MCG over continued garbage dump in Sector 23A
In a September 11 meeting senior MCG officials said that waste from Carterpuri would be diverted to Beri Wala Bagh
Residents of Gurugram Sector 23A on Monday raised concerns over the continued dumping of garbage near the residential area, which began on September 11. Residents shared that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) assured them the arrangement was temporary and that the waste would be cleared within 10 days. However, residents said more than 20 days have passed, and there is still no indication that the dumping will stop, raising concerns over sanitation and potential health hazards in the neighbourhood.
Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, a resident of Sector 23A, said that residents are frustrated with the foul smell reaching their homes from fresh waste being dumped at the site every day.
“The size of the dumping site has increased considerably. Several tractor-trolleys and small carts carrying garbage can be seen standing along the road, occupying nearly half of it. It has become a major nuisance for residents and commuters,” he said.
“This was supposed to be a temporary arrangement, but the MCG has failed to keep its promise, and residents are now suffering. Our sector already has several illegal dumping points, and another one has effectively been created right in front of residential areas,” he said.
Tripathi alleged that MCG earlier said that the ground will be cleared by September 30, and shifted the date to October 2.
HT reported in September that the secondary collection point (SCP) at Carterpuri was undergoing development work, following which garbage was being diverted to the Sector 23A site.
In a September 11 meeting senior MCG officials said that waste from Carterpuri would be diverted to Beri Wala Bagh. However, residents said the ground situation does not reflect the arrangement outlined by the civic body.
“Officials had assured us that the waste from the temporary site would be lifted every day, but that is simply not happening. This is completely unacceptable. Residents are being exposed to rotting garbage and an unhygienic environment, which is a serious concern,” said Neeru Yadav, RWA president of Sector 23A.
“The development work of Carterpuri SCP is almost done. This dumping site was a temporary one, and it will be cleared within the next week,” an MCG official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More