A 13-year-old girl was assaulted and raped by a 21-year-old man in Greater Noida’s Badalpur village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said. The suspect was arrested after an exchange of fire with police personnel. Police said the minor girl is a student and lives in the Badalpur village. (Representative file photo)

Police said the minor girl is a student and lives in the Badalpur village.

On Wednesday night, the suspect took the minor to the agricultural field on the pretext of some work and raped her.

“When the minor girl tried to protest, the suspect assaulted her,” said a police officer.

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Acting on the information, the minor girl was found and sent for medical examination.

“Her condition is stable,” said Noida police in a statement.

“The suspect and the victim are known to each other. Within two hours, the suspect was nabbed in exchange of fire from the Badalpur area. He sustained bullet injuries to his leg”, police said.

Police said a rape and assault case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Badalpur police station.