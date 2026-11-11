22-year-old arrested for raping college mate at a party in Madh Island

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old college student has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman from the same college during a party organised at Madh Island last month. Madh-Island-Vidya-Subramanian-HT-photo

On October 29, a group of students from a college in Juhu had travelled to Madh Island, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Malwani police station, for a party they had organised themselves.

“During the party, a female student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old male student, originally from Chhattisgarh,” a police officer said. He added that the accused allegedly spiked the woman’s drink with a sedative and sexually assaulted her after she lost consciousness.

After regaining consciousness, the survivor returned home and narrated the incident to her parents, following which they approached the Juhu police. An FIR was registered at the Malwani police station under Sections 64(1), 74, 123 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). At the request of the complainant’s family, the investigation was subsequently transferred to the Juhu police station.

“We have registered the FIR and are investigating the case. CCTV recordings of the party venue and statements of other students will also be recorded,” said a police officer.

The accused was arrested in Chhattisgarh and brought to the city on a transit remand and has been remanded to five days of police custody, the officer said.