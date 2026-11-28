Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh high court on Saturday upheld the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Hatti community in the Trans-Giri (Giripar) area of Sirmaur district, dismissing petitions challenging the move. The Himachal Pradesh high court on Saturday upheld the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Hatti community in the Trans-Giri (Giripar) area of Sirmaur district, dismissing petitions challenging the move. (HT file photo) more

Directing authorities to take consequential steps—including issuing ST certificates to Hatti applicants in accordance with the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950—the court held that courts and tribunals lack jurisdiction to adjudicate inclusions or exclusions in SC or ST lists notified by Presidential Order under Articles 341 or 342 of the Constitution.

Quoting the Supreme Court precedent, the bench observed: “…the mandate of the Apex Court is that the Courts or tribunals have no authority, power, or jurisdiction to hold inquiry, to collect evidence, or appreciate evidence for adjudicating the inclusion or exclusion by the Presidential Order in the list of SC or ST under Article 341 or 342 of the Constitution.”

It cited State of Orissa vs. Dasarathi Meher ((2018) 18 SCC 176), noting that courts or tribunals have no power to examine the correctness of including or excluding any class, category, or group in the schedules attached to the SC or ST orders of 1950.

The high court dismissed petitions challenging the status filed by the Giripar Anusuchit Jaati Adhikari Sanrakshan Samiti, Gujjar Samaj Kalyan Parishad, and Kinnaur Students Welfare Association.

Senior advocates Shravan Dogra and Ashok Sharma, representing the Hatti community, said the court made clear it could not stay or amend a law passed by Parliament, which holds sole authority over inclusions in the ST list.

Calling the ruling historic, Dogra said the court reaffirmed settled Supreme Court law and found no scope for intervention after Parliament enacted the inclusion. On a potential appeal to the Supreme Court, he said while no party is barred from approaching the top court, established Supreme Court jurisprudence leaves little room for success.

Case chronology

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, proposing to add “Hatti” to the state’s ST list, was cleared by the Union Cabinet in October 2022, passed by the Lok Sabha in December 2022, and passed by the Rajya Sabha in July 2023.

In October 2023, Himachal Pradesh’s tribal development department sought clarification from the Union ministry of tribal affairs on the identity of Hattis and whether Scheduled Caste (SC) members fell under the category. Following a ministry clarification in November 2023, the state government issued a notification on January 1, 2024, granting ST status to Hattis in the Trans-Giri area while excluding those eligible for SC reservation.

In January 2024, a division bench of then-Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua stayed the implementation of the law while hearing pleas by the Giripar Anusuchit Jaati Adhikar Sanrakshan Samiti and the Gujjar Kalyan Parishad. At the time, the bench remarked prima facie that there appeared to be “manifest arbitrariness and glaring unconstitutionality in the impugned law.”

Questioning the exclusion of SCs in its January 2024 interim order, the court had said it was baffled by the ministry’s advice without Parliament making an exclusion under Article 341(2) of the Constitution. It had also noted that the Centre had rejected requests for ST status to Hattis in 1995, 2006, and 2017—including in 2017, when it described “Hatti” as a blanket or generic term covering all Trans-Giri residents.

Six-decade struggle

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the dismissal of the petitions, saying the Hatti community would finally receive its due after a six-decade struggle. “Whatever I could do in the struggle for the rights of the Hatti community, I did. I am satisfied that I could contribute to this cause,” he said, congratulating the community.

Anil Kumar Manget, counsel for the SC petitioners, also welcomed the outcome, saying the Centre informed the court that communities already on the SC list would not be removed. “If the rights of the SC community remain intact as they were, then it is a victory for us as well,” he said. He added that a newly formed SC committee headed by Surender Dharma will decide whether to move the Supreme Court.