The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday cleared SpaceX to launch up to 1 million satellites that would work as data centres in orbit, an ambitious plan that depends on powering AI chips with sunlight and cooling them in a vacuum. A screengrab taken from a video released by SpaceX on November 26, 2026 shows a digital image of an AI1 satellite, part of the Starmind constellation. (SpaceX via AFP) more The scale of Starmind, as SpaceX has named the planned constellation, would dwarf everything currently in orbit. About 17,000 satellites are in space today, just 1.7% of the scale being planned. The FCC gave SpaceX until 2040 to launch all of Starmind, with the first satellite due to be working by November 25, 2033. The regulator did not judge whether such a network can actually work. Some public comments, its order said, sought to put the government's judgment of the business in place of the company's. “We decline to do so,” the FCC said. The answer depends on physics more than on the licence. Sunlight is plentiful in orbit, which is why SpaceX wants to put computers there. The harder problems are shedding the heat that AI chips would produce in a vacuum, and protecting the chips from radiation. SpaceX has to solve both before Starmind can really work as a data centre. SpaceX’s filings also reveal the size of its ambition. “Our goal over time is to launch 100 gigawatts of compute to space each year,” the company told US securities regulators ahead of its stock market listing. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a large AI data centre on Earth has a capacity of 100 megawatts or more. SpaceX’s goal is the equivalent of about 1,000 of them launched into orbit every year. The first Starmind satellite, which SpaceX calls AI1, is designed to run about 120 kilowatts of computing on average, its official website says. So far, companies have only tested single chips in orbit.

A screengrab taken from a video released by SpaceX on November 26, 2026 shows a digital image of AI1 satellites, part of the Starmind constellation. (SpaceX via AFP)

Why put a data centre in orbit SpaceX's case for orbit is about electricity. AI depends on data centres, buildings full of computers that need massive amounts of power. Supporters of orbital data centres argue that capturing the sun's energy in space would ease pressure on power grids and cut demand for the water used to cool those buildings. SpaceX made the same case for Starmind. "By directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency,” it told the FCC while applying for the licence. Getting that near-constant sunlight depends on the choice of orbit. SpaceX chose its orbits to “maximise the time during which these satellites can generate solar power", its application to FCC said. Three of Starmind's six orbital bands are sun-synchronous orbits. A satellite in one travels from pole to pole and passes over any given place at the same local time on every trip, according to Nasa. A satellite in such an orbit can capture solar energy continuously, at eight times the efficiency of a panel on the ground, AFP reported. Shedding heat The chips that run on that sunlight give off heat, and getting rid of it is one of the key problems. Data centres on Earth use water to cool their chips. Space is cold, but it is also a vacuum, which traps heat inside objects much as a thermos does. Nasa’s guide to small spacecraft says heat in a vacuum travels only by radiation and conduction. To be released from a satellite, heat must be radiated from dedicated surfaces called radiators. For a sense of the size involved, the International Space Station (ISS) sheds 70kW of heat through six radiator arrays, each made of eight panels. A single AI1 satellite would have to get rid of the heat from about 120kW of computing, roughly 1.7 times what the stations’ whole system is designed to handle. SpaceX’s website says heat “radiates freely into the vacuum of space”. Adam Becker, an astrophysicist and author, told AP there are “basic physical limits” to radiating that heat out. Many smaller satellites could together carry the material needed, he said, but that would be expensive and difficult. The American Astronomical Society had raised a second problem in its petition to the FCC against such a licence. It argued that the satellites’ wasted heat could raise the infrared glow of the sky and threaten research. The FCC said that was outside the scope of the licence. Members of the public have also questioned how the satellites would manage their heat, and whether orbital data centres would be less efficient than those on the ground. The FCC treated those doubts as outside its mandate.

A screengrab taken from a video released by SpaceX shows a digital image of an AI1 satellite, part of the Starmind constellation. (SpaceX via AFP)