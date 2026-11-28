Aries Weekly Prediction The week opens on a bright note, Aries, and you'll feel it almost at once. Good news from children or younger family members can lift your spirits. The early days favor love affairs, heart-to-heart talks, and fresh romantic connections. Students will find their concentration improving, while those in service may earn appreciation from seniors. Midweek brings family gatherings, social respect, and opportunities for business expansion. Wednesday is particularly favorable for important business decisions, new ventures, and calculated investments. weekly horoscope

Enjoy the good fortune, but don't become careless. Friday calls for caution. Keep your plans close to your chest, avoid unnecessary arguments, and don't borrow money unless absolutely unavoidable. Your energy may also dip toward the end of the week. Saturday brings comforting support from your spouse or partner, while players may earn recognition for their efforts. Choose savings over speculation this weekend. Eat simple food, exercise regularly, and give yourself enough rest.

Taurus Weekly Prediction Taurus, this week has the feel of a well-watered garden. Things grow quietly, steadily, and often close to home. The early days bring domestic happiness, support from your spouse, and possible financial gains from unexpected sources. Property deals look encouraging, and parents may help with money or household decisions. Students may initially struggle with concentration, but this will pass. Midweek brings expenses on appliances, interiors, renovation, or other household comforts. A vehicle purchase is also possible.

Spend, but with a plan. Your mother's support, family outings, and social gatherings keep your spirits high. From Thursday onward, students regain interest in their studies, and those in service handle responsibilities with greater confidence. Businesspeople may make important decisions or travel for expansion. Friday looks pleasant for lovers and supports carefully considered investments. Players may receive recognition by Saturday. Health remains fairly good, but don't overeat simply because the company is pleasant. Keep your body moving and your spending sensible.

Gemini Weekly Prediction The week begins with your sleeves rolled up, Gemini. You may feel oddly split between laziness and ambition, but one bold decision can push you toward harder work. Money comes through persistence, not shortcuts, so avoid risky investments and impulsive commitments. Support from younger siblings or colleagues helps you stay on course. The early days also bring happiness in love and pleasing news concerning children. Midweek can feel restless, with too many calls, errands, and unfinished tasks.

An old friend may reappear, or a new friendship may begin through neighbors. Drive carefully and avoid stale or oily food from outside. Toward Thursday and Friday, family comfort becomes the center of attention. Your mother's support, household purchases, and property-related plans bring satisfaction. The weekend improves concentration for students and confidence for those in service. Business travel may open up useful opportunities, while players can earn recognition. Save first, spend next. Enjoy family company without exhausting yourself.

Cancer Weekly Prediction This week asks you to be both soft and steady, Cancer. The early days favor savings, planned investments, and settling old disagreements with relatives or opponents. Guests may arrive, and your persuasive speech helps restore harmony. Use this strength in professional discussions, too. Tuesday can bring a sharp exchange with your spouse over something quite ordinary. Do you want victory, or do you want peace at home? By Wednesday and Thursday, relationships become steadier, though hard work and restlessness may keep you occupied.

Income remains average and comes through honest labor. Postpone vehicle purchases during the early part of the week. Younger siblings may offer encouragement, while children's progress brings happiness. Students should complete pending assignments and follow their revision schedules. Friday requires extra care while driving and eating outside. By Saturday, worries begin to thin out like morning fog. Old friends, social gatherings, and financial support from parents lift your spirits. Rest well and save quietly.

Leo Weekly Prediction Leo, the week opens with a pleasing sense of fulfillment. Students concentrate well, seniors appreciate your efforts, and your spouse offers practical support in family matters. Unmarried natives may receive a promising approach through neighbors or relatives. Tuesday brings fresh business orders, encouraging earnings, and opportunities from more than one source. Yet confusion may linger beneath the good news. Check the figures again before investing. Midweek brings social respect, family happiness, and pleasing conversations, though your right eye or screen fatigue may need attention.

Thursday boosts your courage, but your health may not match your ambition. Avoid a heated argument with your spouse and postpone vehicle purchases. Friday demands hard work and patience, while support from a younger sibling can lift your confidence. By Saturday, students perform better and relationships regain their balance. Money comes through steady effort rather than sudden gains. Keep your wallet closed unless the expense is necessary, and use the weekend to recover.

Virgo Weekly Prediction Virgo, this week starts with a drag in your spirits, as though you woke up under a gray sky. The early days may bring low confidence, domestic irritation, and expenses that exceed income. Students can lose valuable hours to distractions, while business journeys may bring disappointing results. Avoid investments on Tuesday and be careful with transactions, food, and travel. Wednesday brings mixed emotions, though lovers may enjoy unexpected closeness. If prayer gives you peace, spend a little time reciting the Moon mantra.

Thursday brings a welcome turnaround. Respect, fresh business orders, and useful contacts restore your confidence, but think carefully before signing anything or committing money. Friday favors family celebrations, financial satisfaction, studies, and work connected with speech or public dealings. Saturday brings courage, along with possible marital irritation and physical tiredness. Postpone vehicle purchases and avoid exhausting journeys. Rest your eyes, eat simple home-cooked food, and keep your voice low when tempers rise.

Libra Weekly Prediction The week opens on a pleasing note, Libra, like winter sunlight falling across the verandah. Good earnings may help fulfill a long-held desire, while support from an elder sibling strengthens your confidence. Your love life improves, and students may receive useful help from classmates. A planned journey could be canceled around Tuesday, but don't let that upset you. Wednesday favors sensible investments, persuasive speech, and professional discussions. Unexpected guests may bring happiness, though too many responsibilities can leave you tired. Avoid rushing into a house purchase this week.

Thursday and Friday bring rising expenses, lower spirits, and possible irritation with your spouse or younger sibling. Lovers may find some relief through honest conversation on Friday. Be careful while traveling and resist unnecessary shopping. Saturday restores your public standing, with fresh business orders, honor, and better earnings possible. Still, not every bright offer needs an immediate yes. Think before investing, eat on time, and get proper sleep.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction Scorpio, this week begins with recognition and responsibility arriving together. Support from superiors, business expansion plans, and income from an additional source can lift your confidence. Children may need closer attention. Tuesday improves working conditions, reduces anxiety, and brings romantic warmth between you and your spouse. Your father's health may improve, though your mother needs care. Wednesday shines brightly for social respect, business orders, and professional opportunities. Don't let praise cloud your judgment.

Students regain concentration and may receive help from classmates around Thursday. A canceled journey could actually save you time and money. Property matters connected with your spouse may arise, while Wednesday and Friday favor thoughtful long-term investments. Your speech carries an unusual charm on Friday, but avoid overexertion. Saturday calls for restraint. Expenses may exceed earnings, and disagreements with younger siblings or your spouse can disturb domestic peace. Avoid impulsive purchases, eat lighter meals, and leave heated discussions for another day.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction The week opens like a clear winter morning, Sagittarius, bright and promising. Good news from children, success in studies, and earnings above expectations can make your step lighter. The early days also favor romance and carefully considered financial decisions. Tuesday may bring restlessness and a bitter exchange with your spouse over a small domestic matter. Why let a passing mood leave a long mark? Prayer, a temple visit, or quiet reflection can settle your mind.

By Wednesday and Thursday, affection deepens again, and students may receive useful help from classmates. Business expansion, new ventures, and improved working conditions bring fresh confidence. Friday promises honor, useful contacts, and professional recognition, though some confusion may accompany the praise. Think carefully before making major decisions. Property matters connected with your spouse may arise. Weekend earnings and expenses remain balanced, and a long journey may get canceled. Take care of your mother's health and enjoy unhurried family time.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction This week begins with mixed weather, Capricorn, sunshine in one corner and clouds in another. Stuck money may return, yet dissatisfaction over certain results can trouble you. The early days bring differences of opinion with your spouse and delays at work. Avoid investments on Tuesday and don't bring workplace frustration home. Be particularly careful while driving, crossing roads, or handling equipment. Wednesday may bring low spirits, difficulty concentrating, and discomfort in the left leg. Say less when irritated.

From Thursday onward, fortune turns friendlier, earnings improve, and good news from children brightens the household. Friday brings good health, better concentration in studies, and renewed affection in love. Businesspeople may consider a new venture, while those in service benefit from improved working conditions and useful contacts by Saturday. Property discussions involving your spouse may also arise. Your father's health may improve, but your mother needs attention. Rest properly and help someone in need if you can.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction The week opens on a bright, social note, Aquarius. Family outings, romantic conversations, and possible marriage proposals bring happiness. Lovers may find the courage to express their feelings, while students benefit from better concentration. Tuesday and Wednesday favor business partnerships, legal matters, and support from your spouse or in-laws. Choose savings over speculation, and read every detail before entering a new agreement. Students must work harder for the marks they desire.

Pay attention to urinary discomfort, food habits, and regular exercise. Thursday and Friday bring a more difficult patch, with professional hurdles, differences of opinion, and possible disappointment. Avoid investments on Thursday and control your speech on Friday. Drive carefully, stay alert at work, and don't neglect discomfort in the left leg. Saturday turns the tide again. Earnings may exceed expectations, and children's achievements can bring social respect. Your mind may remain restless, though. Switch off your phone earlier and give yourself a peaceful evening.

Pisces Weekly Prediction Pisces, the week begins with a cheerful current running underneath daily life. Good news from children, romantic outings, and success in studies keep your spirits high. Businesspeople may travel for expansion, while those in service work with confidence. Early speculation may bring gains, and players can earn recognition. Wednesday changes the weather a little. Hidden opposition is possible, so keep your plans close to your chest. Avoid borrowing money and unnecessary arguments, especially as your health may also dip.

Competitive examination candidates have encouraging prospects if they remain focused. Thursday brings support from your spouse and favors savings rather than speculation. Friday looks promising for marriage proposals, lovers' reunions, business partnerships, and pending legal matters. Financial assistance from in-laws is possible. Students should put in extra effort. Saturday requires caution with investments, driving, and workplace activities. Don't let a small disappointment become the headline of your weekend. Eat fresh food, exercise regularly, and protect your domestic peace.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)