Bengaluru, Karnataka will take steps to adopt suitable Japanese models in urban transport, waste management, urban infrastructure and industrial development, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday. K'taka to adopt suitable Japanese models in urban transport, waste management: CM more

Highlighting the outcomes of his recent three-day visit to Japan, he said the state government would examine the feasibility of implementing Japanese systems in Karnataka in consultation with officials.

"There is a lot that we can learn from Japan in urban development, manufacturing, urban transport and waste management. Their punctuality, discipline and commitment are worth emulating," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He said several Japanese firms have expressed interest in investing in Karnataka, and his government was keen on generating employment through fresh investments and expanding industrial activity beyond Bengaluru.

He also referred to his meetings with Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yasutaka Nakasone, and India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mohamed Mallick, to strengthen investment and infrastructure cooperation.

The CM said an agreement was reached with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to create 600 technical jobs at its facility in Harohalli in the Bengaluru South district.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has committed up to ₹800 crore over 10 years to expand its Harohalli facility, creating approximately 600 jobs.

Shivakumar said Toyota had expressed interest in expanding its existing manufacturing facility in Karnataka.

"When we visited the Toyota facility, they expressed interest in expanding their existing manufacturing unit in the state. We will extend all necessary support for the expansion," he said.

He said 525 Japanese companies were currently operating in Karnataka and that the government was working to attract more investments, particularly in areas outside Bengaluru.

The visit was also part of the state's efforts to attract investments ahead of the global investors' meet scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in April next year.

"We are conducting roadshows in various countries ahead of the global investors' meet. Several East Asian countries have shown considerable interest in investing in Karnataka," he said.

The chief minister said the government would also explore the possibility of establishing waste-to-energy plants on the lines of those in Japan.

"We visited a waste management facility in Japan that generates at least 24 MW of electricity. We have invited them to explore the possibility of implementing a similar project in Karnataka," he said.

"Such facilities could be considered not only in Bengaluru but also in cities such as Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru," he added.

Referring to Japan's urban transport infrastructure, Shivakumar said the state would explore ways to make better use of Metro stations by developing them as commercial centres.

"Japan's urban transport system is a model for us. Their Metro stations function as well-organised commercial centres. Their railway stations are maintained better than airports, with a high level of cleanliness and punctuality," he said.

He added that officials had already been instructed to examine ways to maximise the utilisation of Metro infrastructure in Karnataka.

Shivakumar also said the government had invited Japanese companies to consider manufacturing hybrid taxi vehicles in the state, citing the model introduced during the Tokyo Olympics.

"We have invited them to manufacture similar hybrid taxi cars in Karnataka. This will not create any problem for local autorickshaws. We also need to encourage autorickshaws. The taxi model we saw was convenient," he said.

During the visit, the delegation also held discussions with several Japanese companies, including Panasonic and JFE Steel, while Industries Minister M B Patil held separate meetings with representatives of Sumitomo, Ajinomoto, Meiji Seika Pharma, Yokogawa and other companies.

The CM said the government would facilitate investments by expediting approvals and avoiding delays in setting up industries.

"We will take all necessary steps to facilitate foreign investments. Officials have already been instructed to speed up the approvals required for starting industries and ensure there are no delays," he said.

Shivakumar also said the government was considering a proposal to extend the Metro network to Tumakuru under the public-private partnership model.

"There is a proposal to extend the Metro to Tumakuru under the PPP model. Cities develop along with Metro connectivity, and public convenience is important. The state government is not making any capital investment in this proposal. At present, Metro projects are being implemented with the cooperation of the Union government," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.