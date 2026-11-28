At the event, Shah Rukh was joined by Karan Johar for a conversation session, where the superstar recalled how his 13-year-old son taught him Gen-Z words.

Shah Rukh on Friday attended the launch of his latest track from "King". The title of the track is "Daddy Cool", which features the actor alongside Kareena Kapoor.

New Delhi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says his youngest son AbRam Khan introduced him to Gen-Z words such as "aura farming" and "mogging".

How did Shah Rukh Khan choose the name Aryan for his son?

How did Shah Rukh Khan choose the name Aryan for his son?

What does “mogging” mean, according to Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar?

What does “mogging” mean, according to Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar?

What did Shah Rukh Khan mean when he said AbRam accused him of “aura farming”?

What did Shah Rukh Khan mean when he said AbRam accused him of “aura farming”?

Shah Rukh said it was around the launch of "Tu Mil Jaaye" when AbRam came to him and said the actor was "aura farming" when he was showing six-pack abs. It was the first time the actor heard of the word.

The videos of Shah Rukh from the session have surfaced on the internet.

"I have to tell you this. Because I have children of shapes and sizes, the first time I heard this word was from my 13-year-old son AbRam. This was around the launch of 'Tu Mil Jaaye', and I was trying to show off my six-pack abs," he said.

The actor said AbRam also introduced him to the word "mogging", replying to which Johar went on to explain it means "outshining others".

Shah Rukh then explained his understanding of "aura". "I think the real aura is if you are able to create your inner soul, your uniqueness, and take it out and show it to the world," he said.

The actor said every name should have an "aura". He quipped he would associate the word with the names which "strike a chord with the heart". "When I was small... I believed every name should have an aura, which means every name should strike a chord with your heart." Shah Rukh revealed he named his son and filmmaker Aryan Khan with a similar approach.

"King" is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has earlier collaborated with the actor on "Pathaan", which released in 2023.

"King" also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan. It reunites the actor with Deepika, whose earlier collaborations include films such as "Chennai Express", "Pathaan" and "Jawan", among others. "King" also serves as the first collaboration for the actor with Suhana. Suhana made her acting debut with "The Archies" in 2023.

The film will release in theatres on December 24 and revolves around a skilled assassin who navigates the criminal underworld and mentors a female apprentice against dangerous adversaries.

Shah Rukh is returning to the screen after a gap of three years. The superstar had three theatrical releases in 2023, "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki". "Jawan" emerged as the highest grosser of the year. The film earned over ₹1000 crore at the global box office.

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