Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Logic will go out the window in King, says Shah Rukh Khan, promising to make a thinking film for the ‘woke’ people
Siddharth Anand's King will feature a massive star cast lead by Shah Rukh Khan. Here's what the actor said about the film.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar attended a Meta event in Mumbai on Friday evening. While there, the Bollywood star spoke about his upcoming film, King, by Siddharth Anand. Talking about why he’s excited for the audience to see the film, Shah Rukh mentioned that given its commercial sensibilities, logic would go out the window. He also promised those who want him in a thinking film that he'll make one soon.
(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan says starring with much younger actresses made him want to embrace his age in King, now wants to be a cool 61-year-old hero)
Shah Rukh Khan on logic and King
Teasing that King has a lot of stars whom he cannot name now, Shah Rukh said, “King is the kind of film the whole family can enjoy in theatres. It’s a film which has a lot of drama. And of course, lots and lots of action, as you’ve seen. You’ve seen the songs too. There are a lot of stars in this film. If I start counting, we will be banned for overconsumption. There are so many of them; I am not naming them.”
“It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has made some wonderful films with me. And I hope that everyone enjoys it; it’s a good film. It’s a commercial film, so logic will go out the window. But that’s alright,” he added, also expressing excitement that his daughter, Suhana Khan, would be starring in it.
Says he will star in a thinking film for the ‘woke’
Shah Rukh also spoke about playing his age in King and said, “Can I still be a hero at 60 and play my age? I’ve dyed my hair now, but it was grey. Overall, the film is…I’m an entertainer. For me, everything is about making sure people can dance to a part of the film, cry to a part of the film, sing along to a part of the film, and feel the drama and emotion. It’s a nice amalgamation of it all.”
He then addressed those who want him to make a different kind of cinema beyond the commercial films, like he once did, adding, “There will still be some woke people who say he should’ve made a serious film. He’s not making a thinking film. That’s okay; I will do that too. But King is very special to me. And God willing, all of you will also like it when it releases.”
King will mark Suhana’s theatrical debut. It will be released in theatres on December 24.
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