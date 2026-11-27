Kareena Kapoor had first teased about a special number for King after the makers released the film's first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on November 2. Now, the song is out and it is yet another reason for fans to look forward to King. The makers unveiled the special track from King featuring Shah Rukh and Kareena, who were last seen together in Ra.One (2011). Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the song Daddy Cool. more

Daddy Cool with Shah Rukh and Kareena Remember Chammak Challo? Kareena's moves and her chemistry with Shah Rukh in that song made it a chartbuster upon release. The new song from King also features sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Kareena, as they match each other steps on the dance floor for the peppy track. Daddy Cool is composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent the vocals. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the song.

“Back with Bebo… song old school, but still cool,” wrote Shah Rukh in the caption of his Instagram post as he shared the song.

Check it out here: