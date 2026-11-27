Sai Pallavi is basking in the praise for her performance as Sita in Ramayana Part 1. The actor, who completed 10 years in films recently, is one of the few actors who can rock the no-makeup look like a boss. The star is often seen with a bare face during shoots and interviews. Sai has avoided makeup as much as she can ever since her debut in the Malayalam film Premam. In an interaction with Barkha Dutt for We The Women, the actor was asked how did she come at that choice to wear no make-up being a public figure, and what were the response from the directors who allowed her to do so in the films. Sai Pallavi at the premiere of Ramayana at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) more

What Sai Pallavi said The actor said, "This has been a conversation that everybody has brought up over the last 10 years. To be honest, I was insecure in the beginning of my career, but over time you realise that there is some sort of a film between the actual audience and the people who are performing. Because I think the audience wants to consume something that is real and I have picked roles which have real women in real situations. So you would not want to look airbrushed, where people would not want to connect with the character. I have always been true to the characters and the directors have never seen anything wrong with that."

She added, “Over time I did learn to be myself. It is all your own. Right now, I have some lip gloss, an eye liner and some moisturizer on. This is not to flaunt, but if I have a layer of foundation or concealer I feel like a different person and it does not work for me. That is as simple as that, and if you feel good wearing makeup, then its your call. You should not have to fit yourself in a box to be a certain way.”