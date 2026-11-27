Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
Sai Pallavi didn't want to look airbrushed while playing real women on screen, says directors have no issue with her no-makeup look
Sai Pallavi prefers a no-makeup look in all of her films. The actor shared why it was a choice she stuck to in her career.
Sai Pallavi is basking in the praise for her performance as Sita in Ramayana Part 1. The actor, who completed 10 years in films recently, is one of the few actors who can rock the no-makeup look like a boss. The star is often seen with a bare face during shoots and interviews. Sai has avoided makeup as much as she can ever since her debut in the Malayalam film Premam. In an interaction with Barkha Dutt for We The Women, the actor was asked how did she come at that choice to wear no make-up being a public figure, and what were the response from the directors who allowed her to do so in the films.
What Sai Pallavi said
The actor said, "This has been a conversation that everybody has brought up over the last 10 years. To be honest, I was insecure in the beginning of my career, but over time you realise that there is some sort of a film between the actual audience and the people who are performing. Because I think the audience wants to consume something that is real and I have picked roles which have real women in real situations. So you would not want to look airbrushed, where people would not want to connect with the character. I have always been true to the characters and the directors have never seen anything wrong with that."
She added, “Over time I did learn to be myself. It is all your own. Right now, I have some lip gloss, an eye liner and some moisturizer on. This is not to flaunt, but if I have a layer of foundation or concealer I feel like a different person and it does not work for me. That is as simple as that, and if you feel good wearing makeup, then its your call. You should not have to fit yourself in a box to be a certain way.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The film is now in touching distance of the 1000 crore mark, which it is expected to cross by tomorrow. Despite the dip, the film has collected over ₹1700 crore gross worldwide. Ramayana is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film in India as of Friday, and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever. Its makers are hoping it can break Dangal's all-time record soon with planned releases in China, Japan, and South Korea.
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