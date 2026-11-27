Where to book: BookMyShow and the official Olly Fest website

Ticket prices: ₹1,200 onwards for the main festival; After Hours tickets start at ₹1,000

Timings: November 27, 4 pm onwards to 10.30 pm; November 28 and 29, 10.30 am to 11 pm

The second edition of Olly Fest returns to Bandra with the theme ‘Bandra as We Knew It’, celebrating the neighbourhood’s musical heritage, local stories and community spirit. The three-day festival will feature performances by Trance Effect, Parikrama and The Think Floydian on November 27; The Rudy Wallang Band, Aatma and Shanka Tribe on November 28; and Bad Blood, Sonia Saigal, Gary Lawyer and Funk Cartel on November 29. The festival will also host an After Hours programme at East Indian Hall, Bandra Gymkhana, featuring KAPOW!, Music Unltd. and The Atul Ahuja Band across the three evenings.

From Rolling Loud, Diljit Dosanjh to Lil Flea; festivals, concerts and gigs to catch in Mumbai and Pune

As the year draws to a close, Mumbai and Pune have a packed calendar of live music, concerts, food festivals and cultural events lined up. From the neighbourhood spirit of Bandra’s Olly Fest and the return of international hip-hop festival Rolling Loud India to Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert and Fred again..‘s India debut, there is plenty for audiences to look forward to. Food lovers can also explore culinary experiences, while theatre and pop-culture enthusiasts have festivals of their own to attend. Here’s a guide to what’s happening across the two cities from November-end through the first two weeks of December.

Where to book: District and the official Great Indian Feast Trail website

Bringing together food, culture and live entertainment, The Great Indian Feast Trail will take over Jio World Garden in BKC. The festival will feature 13 themed zones, over 100 stalls and more than 400 dishes, offering visitors an opportunity to sample a variety of culinary offerings. Its music lineup includes Khosla Raghu and Ankur Tewari on November 27, W.i.S.H and Kabir Cafe on November 28, and Madhubanti Bagchi on November 29.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh brings his Aura India Tour to Mumbai on November 27. Known for popular tracks such as Lover, Born to Shine and GOAT, the artiste is expected to perform a mix of his Punjabi hits and chart-topping numbers as part of the Mumbai leg of his tour.

Mehfil-e-Kebab (November 26–December 6) For those looking to explore Awadhi cuisine, Mostly Grills, the rooftop restaurant at The Orchid Hotel, is hosting Mehfil-e-Kebab, a special food festival curated by Chef Shyam. The menu celebrates the royal culinary heritage of Lucknow, featuring preparations such as Mushroom Galouti, Tunde Kebab, Kakori Kebab, Mutton Chapli Kebab, Nalli Nihari, Dum Pukht Lucknowi Murgh Biryani and Lucknowi Mutton Biryani. Traditional desserts such as Sheer Kurma, Kesari Phirni and Lagan Wala Halwa will also be part of the spread. Adding to the experience, guests can enjoy live Sufi performances featuring Qawwalis and Ghazals, along with panoramic runway views from the restaurant’s rooftop cabanas.

Where: Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai

When: November 26–December 6, 2026

Timings: 7 pm onwards

Price: No separate festival ticket; food is charged as per the menu. Estimated dining cost is around ₹2,500– ₹4,500 for two

Where to book: Reservations and enquiries through The Orchid Hotel’s official website or the restaurant