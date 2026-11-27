India has made real progress in cancer treatment. Targeted therapies, immunotherapy and biosimilars are now prescribed in Indian hospitals every day. But a treatment that exists in India is not yet within reach of every Indian who needs it. Cancer treatment (Shutterstock)

India estimated 15.33 lakh new cancer cases in 2024, according to ICMR's National Cancer Registry Programme. Breast, cervical and oral cancers account for a large share of them. The specialists, scans and day-care centres needed to diagnose and treat these patients remain concentrated in a handful of cities.

The data suggests that cancer treatment often requires patients to travel beyond their home cities, particularly those living in smaller towns. An analysis of 5,209 anti-cancer orders placed between December 2025 and April 2026 found that 81.1% of patients were receiving treatment in a city other than their own. The trend was more pronounced among patients from Tier 3 towns, where 83.3% had travelled elsewhere for treatment, with more than a third travelling to metro cities.

This is also reflected in independent research. An ICMR study covering over 1.5 lakh patients across 83 hospital-based cancer registries found that 12.9% travelled more than 500 km to access treatment. For patients from eastern India, the proportion was nearly half. Together, these findings point to the geographical challenges patients continue to face in accessing specialised cancer care.

Distance has a price, and it rarely appears on a hospital bill. A 2025 study of gastric and pancreatic cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital found that more than 75% had travelled over 500 km for care. Their average non-medical expenditure, the money spent around treatment rather than on it, was ₹88,433.

Costs like these recur with every hospital visit, and in many families someone also stops working to become a caregiver. A lower medicine price does nothing to reduce them. Nor does it guarantee that the medicine will be there when it is needed.

Most neighbourhood pharmacies do not stock specialty oncology medicines. Demand in any one town is small and unpredictable, and these products are expensive to hold. So, a medicine can exist in the supply chain without the patient, or even their doctor, knowing where to find it.

Many of these medicines need controlled storage from the manufacturer's warehouse to the patient's door. A biologic that has spent hours outside its temperature range can look exactly like one that has not. That is why authorised sourcing and documented handling matter as much as price.

Finding a medicine once is the easier part. The harder part is the next cycle, and the one after that, arriving on time for months. This is part of why we opened a store in Guwahati for patients across the North East, and why we plan to do the same in other regions.

The government has acted on price. The Union Budget 2026–27 removed basic customs duty on 17 cancer medicines and announced the ₹10,000-crore Biopharma Shakti initiative for domestic biologics and biosimilars. More significantly, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has capped trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines at 30% of MRP. Revised prices took effect on November 9, 2026, with estimated savings of more than ₹3,500 crore a year.

The cap brings MRPs closer to what these medicines actually cost, something families have long found hard to judge. Its success will be decided far from Delhi, at a pharmacy counter in a district town. State drug controllers have been directed to monitor compliance, and patients can report overcharging or non-availability on NPPA's Pharma Sahi Daam platform. Those mechanisms need to be used, and seen to work. Lower margins must also not become a quiet reason for a medicine to disappear from smaller markets, so monitoring needs to track availability as closely as price.

First, screening must lead somewhere. More than 1.86 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were functional as of August 2026, and they already screen for oral, breast and cervical cancers. A positive screen helps only if the person reaches a facility for diagnosis without months of delay. ASHAs and ANMs can carry that referral, if they know exactly where to send people.

Second, bring the early stages of care closer to patients. Not every treatment can be delivered at a district hospital, but many scans, biopsies, uncomplicated chemotherapy sessions and follow-ups can be. District facilities need diagnostic capacity, trained staff and formal links with specialist centres, with telemedicine for consultations that do not need a visit.

Third, cover the cost between admissions. The ₹9,500-crore allocation for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in 2026–27 is significant, but cancer spending does not stop at discharge. In March 2026, Parliament's Standing Committee on Health recommended bringing essential outpatient services under PM-JAY and extending post-hospitalisation medicine cover beyond 15 days for conditions that need long treatment. That is the stretch in which a patient on months of oral therapy keeps paying.

Fourth, make the supply chain visible. Manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies already hold what patients need to know: who has a medicine, where, and how quickly it can move. Sharing that through authorised channels, with proper cold-chain handling, would close a gap that new hospitals alone cannot.

Cancer care is a sequence of tests, cycles and reviews over months, and a patient can fall out of it at any step. Lower prices make it easier to begin treatment. Whether patients can complete it depends on everything around the price: The distance to a specialist, a referral that works, a medicine that arrives when the next cycle is due.

India has started making these medicines cheaper. The next step is making sure the treatment a doctor prescribes reaches the patient who needs it, wherever they live.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Devashish Singh, co-founder & CEO, MrMed.