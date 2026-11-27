The China hotel where US President Donald Trump stayed during his visit to the country has become an unlikely tourist hotspot. Trump was in China earlier this month for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Between November 18 and 19, he stayed at The Langham, Shenzhen — a hotel that is now attracting flocks of Chinese tourists. President Donald Trump stayed at The Langham, Shenzhen earlier in November. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) more

According to a South China Morning Post report, Chinese tourists have been flocking to the hotel and taking pictures outside the property. Some have even booked stays at the hotel’s presidential suite, where Trump is believed to have stayed.

Why The Langham? The Langham, Shenzhen, is a five-star luxury hotel in the city's Futian District. It blends classic European elegance with Chinese design and features 352 rooms and suites, multiple dining venues, a spa, a gym, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools, according to its website.

A standard room at the hotel costs around 1,000 yuan (US$150) per night in late November, according to major booking platforms. This is considerably lower than the 2,800 yuan rate at the Park Hyatt Shenzhen.

The presidential suite at The Langham, where Trump may have stayed, costs around 30,000 yuan per night. By comparison, the equivalent suite at the Park Hyatt is priced at 100,000 yuan.

(Also read: Trump seen with eyes closed during Apec Summit, people think POTUS fell asleep)

There is curiosity about why Trump chose to stay in a non-American chain that is cheaper than other five-star hotels in the vicinity.

Hospitality consultant Zhang Haoxi said that The Langham likely ticked all the boxes for Trump.

“In planning VIP and presidential trips, security, logistical support and room numbers take precedence over luxury,” Zhang, a market analyst with Beijing-based hotel and accommodation consultancy TravelZone, said.

“In publicly available procurement records for US presidential trips, there are several considerations: a hotel’s competence in hosting large VIP delegations, proximity to event venues and infrastructure supporting top-level security deployment,” he added.

“Once security requirements are met, another top goal is how to accommodate a very large delegation – where the president himself stays is just part of the overall practical considerations,” Zhang told SCMP.