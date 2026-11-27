Talking to reporters here, the NCP working president said she had not seen the text of the bill and did not know the session's agenda.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact essential business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation.

NCP (SP) to first examine delimitation bill before making its stand clear, says Supriya Sule

Mumbai, Amid a buzz that the NCP may support the government on the delimitation bill, its leader Supriya Sule on Friday said her party would first examine the draft legislation if it is brought for discussion in Parliament before making its stand clear on it.

What conditions has Supriya Sule set for NCP-SP support of the delimitation bill?

What conditions has Supriya Sule set for NCP-SP support of the delimitation bill?

Why is Supriya Sule waiting to state the NCP-SP’s position on the delimitation bill?

Why is Supriya Sule waiting to state the NCP-SP’s position on the delimitation bill?

What does delimitation mean in the proposed bill?

What does delimitation mean in the proposed bill?

"There is no agenda as yet. You will know on the floor of the Lok Sabha," Sule said in response to repeated queries on the party's stand over the delimitation bill.

She said she had not received any invitation for any meeting so far.

Sule maintained that it was difficult to comment without seeing the document in hand.

"Until the bill comes in hand, how can I tell?... I haven't even received the syllabus. So only after getting the syllabus can I say something," she said.

The NCP on Friday issued a whip directing all its eight Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 during the special session of Parliament. There is speculation that the party may support the government on the delimitation bill.

When asked about coordination within the opposition INDIA bloc, Sule said she speaks to them regularly on issues concerning the country.

"We speak to each other every day about issues, such as air, water, farmers and inflation," the Baramati MP said.

Commenting on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's remarks warning parties supporting delimitation, Sule described him as a senior leader of the state and country who has the full right to speak.

Replying to questions, she clarified her earlier remarks distinguishing between a guardian minister's role and guardianship, saying Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is the guardian minister for the entire Pune district and not just Pune city.

Talking about incidents of crime allegedly on the rise in Pune city, Sule said the responsibility rests with the state's Home Ministry held by the Chief Minister because rising crime harms Pune's image, affects investments, and impacts students coming to study.

"If crime increases, will anyone invest there?" she asked, adding that she had already raised the issue in detail with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On protests by the NCP women's wing against Rohit Pawar's remarks targeting Sunetra Pawar, Sule said Rohit had already expressed regret and apologised.

"Once a person expresses regret, tell me, doesn't the matter end? And he said sorry, right?" she said, appealing to party workers not to stretch the issue and offering an apology on Rohit's behalf if anyone's feelings were hurt.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.