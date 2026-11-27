Rajeev Mullick, Assistant Editor, is a Lucknow-based journalist with over 26 years of experience covering governance, public policy and administration in Uttar Pradesh. His reporting focuses on the district administration, the Divisional Commissioner's Office, the Regional Meteorological Centre, and government policies relating to technical, higher, secondary and primary education. Known for impactful public-interest journalism, his investigations have led to significant policy attention, including a report on deficiencies in a state-run school footwear distribution scheme that prompted widespread national coverage and High Court intervention. He broke the story on the Uttar Pradesh government's One District One Cuisine initiative, highlighting the inclusion of sweets and the exclusion of non-vegetarian dishes, triggering widespread public debate. He covered Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, reports on the event's administrative, logistical and civic dimensions. From 2012 to 2024, he headed the Lucknow City Bureau, leading coverage of the state's administrative and civic developments while mentoring young reporters. He loves to travel, listen to music. He is fond of eating good food both veg and non veg. He has travelled to several states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Family Nadu, Kerela, Bihar, Jharkhand and home state UP.
‘What did they do in power’: Yogi Adityanath mocks SP’s job and pension pledges
Targeting the SP’s pledge to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the chief minister said it was the SP which had rolled out the New Pension Scheme in Uttar Pradesh in 2005
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ridiculed the Samajwadi Party’s pledge to provide 2.5 million government jobs and restore the Old Pension Scheme, urging young voters to look up the opposition party’s record when it was in power.
The chief minister said the new pension scheme, which was being criticised by the Opposition, was notified in 2005 when the SP was in power.
Targeting the SP’s pledge to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the chief minister said it was the SP which had rolled out the New Pension Scheme in Uttar Pradesh in 2005.
Deep Dive
“When I came to power in 2017, new pension accounts of approximately 8 lakh state government employees had been opened in Uttar Pradesh. The NPS was originally implemented in 2005 during the tenure of the SP government,” he said at a government function to distribute appointment letters to 1,594 newly selected auditors and assistant accountants in the Directorate of Internal Audit and Accounts.
Worse, he said, was that pension accounts for many recruited people were not started for years under the NPS. “When I came to power in 2017, new pension accounts of approximately 8 lakh state government employees had been opened in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the BSP being in power from 2007 to 2012 and the SP from 2012 to 2017, not a single pension account was opened for employees during those periods,” he said.
The chief minister said the SP has promised in its manifesto to give 3 million jobs to people in five years. “The Samajwadi Party was in power from 2012 to 2017… The youth of UP want to ask what they did while they were in power,” he said.
He added that his government has given 9.75 lakh government jobs over nine and a half years, contrasting that with four SP terms and three Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) terms. “The two combined [seven times in power], yet the BJP government has distributed more than twice the appointment letters these two parties had given in their tenures,” he said.
Adityanath also said his government overhauled law and order after it suffered under SP rule, and he recalled his 2017 visit to an IT firm when the company had around 100 employees. He said its workforce had grown to 18,000 over the past nine years, with 60% women working across three shifts and commuting home safely because of improved security.