“The Special Session is thus NOT for women’s reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years. The Special Session is for Delimitation. And who will be in charge of deciding the geography of constituencies? It will be a thoroughly compromised and brutally exposed CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, who has made a complete mockery of preparation of electoral rolls and destroyed the integrity of the electoral process,” the Congress leader said.

In two posts before the party’s parliamentary strategy group meets later today to discuss the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, Jairam Ramesh accused the government of issuing misleading statements linking implementation of the women’s reservation law already passed in 2023 to its plans to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha.

Opposition leaders on Friday mounted a sharp pushback against a planned constitutional amendment bill to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies, with Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh accusing the Modi government of trying to “manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha and pledging all-out resistance.

“This is as atrocious as you can get. This is a desperate move by a nervous and rattled PM who is under siege. It will be countered with firm resolve,” he said, asserting that the plan was to give people who indulged in vote theft the powers to now manipulate the nature of constituencies.

In a second post, the Congress leader took a swipe at the government before articulating the party’s position on the proposed legislation. “...the Modi Govt is moving to manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. This is an assault on the Constitution of India. It must and will be resisted with all might,” he said.

The Congress, he said, wanted the current strength of the Lok Sabha and the state-wise distribution of seats to be maintained for another 25 years. Also, it wanted one-third reservation for women and reservation within reservation for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to be implemented from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

There was no immediate reaction to the statement from the BJP.

In a one-line post on X, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said “delimitation” would be the BJP’s biggest mistake in politics.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the government had asked parliamentary authorities to schedule the Lok Sabha to sit next Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. To be sure, the government has not formally announced the agenda. The Union Cabinet is expected to meet on Friday to take up the delimitation bill.

Ahead of the announcement, Union home minister Amit Shah told a gathering in Delhi that the BJP was committed to providing 33% reservation to women in Parliament, and alleged that the Congress was blocking its implementation.

Former home minister P Chidambaram refuted Shah’s argument, insisting that the Constitution (106th) Amendment Act (women reservation bill), which was passed by parliament had a provision that tied women’s reservation to delimitation after the next Census.

“Read the debates in Parliament. Congress and other Opposition parties opposed the insertion of Article 334A which, unnecessarily, created two hurdles: Census and Delimitation after the Census. But the BJP was adamant and insistent on Article 334A. Mischievously. Maliciously the Bill was passed and became a law including Article 334A. All that the BJP has to do is propose to delete Article 334A. Once Article 334A is deleted, women’s reservation can be implemented immediately,” Chidambaram said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal challenged the BJP and said, “They are Vote Chors. They are Seat Chors. There is no doubt that their Delimitation Bill will be nothing more than an exercise in Sansad Chori. To orchestrate this murder of the Constitution on Constitution Day shows how badly they want to mock our precious democratic system. We will not allow this to pass. Bring it on.”

In April, the government introduced three bills aimed at delinking the implementation of the women’s quota from a census and delimitation. The government’s legislative push involved raising the cap on seats in the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850, with the allocation of seats to states, the reserved constituencies and their boundaries being defined by a delimitation commission on the basis of the latest census, which would mean the 2011 census in this case.

The 131st Constitution (Amendment) Bill – which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls – was defeated by a united Opposition that didn’t waver despite a dramatic last-minute offer by Shah to incorporate a 50% proportional rise for all states into the bill.