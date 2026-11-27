He is an Ahmedabad-based journalist with more than two decades of experience. His career spans business journalism and general news, with reporting across politics, crime, governance, public policy, business, industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, aviation, the environment, wildlife and social issues. He began his career in feature writing before moving into business journalism, reporting on companies and sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and real estate. Over the years, his work expanded to politics, courts, crime, public policy, civic affairs, the environment and wildlife. His reporting has taken him from government offices and courtrooms to factory floors, ports, forests and remote villages, covering stories that range from industrial investments and financial markets to elections, conservation and issues affecting everyday life. While many assignments demand the pace of the daily news cycle, others require sustained reporting over months and years to follow developments beyond the headlines. He started his journalism career with the Asian Age in Ahmedabad in 2002 as a feature writer and sub-editor. Since 2022, he has been working with Hindustan Times. Earlier, he worked with Business Standard, DNA, The Economic Times, Mint and The Times of India. His longest stint was with Mint, where he spent more than eight years reporting across multiple beats. During his career, he has worked in both reporting and editing roles, contributing to page planning, local editions and special editorial projects as newsrooms evolved from print-first operations to digital publishing. Early in his career, he also worked on media and documentary projects with an NGO and as a copywriter at a communications agency before returning to journalism. Away from work, he sometimes makes time for a pair of binoculars, table tennis, cinema and the occasional poem.
Nadda attacks Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote theft’ allegation, calls him ignorant
Nadda did not name Rahul Gandhi and said he has no knowledge of history and understanding of the Constitution
Union minister JP Nadda attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without naming him, calling him an “ignorant child who has no knowledge of history” who spends the day chanting “vote thief” while waving a red copy of the Constitution without understanding it.
Nadda linked the vote theft allegations to the Congress’s record. He recalled the 1952 Lok Sabha election in Bombay in which BR Ambedkar was defeated. Nadda said Ambedkar received 1,23,576 votes against the Congress candidate’s 1,38,137 and lost by about 14,561 votes. He claimed 74,333 ballot papers were deliberately not counted. Nadda said this showed vote theft had begun with the Congress.
Nadda said those waving the red book should remember what former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did. “Even before the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951, Nehru brought the first amendment to the Constitution, imposing restrictions on freedom of expression and creating the Ninth Schedule, which limited judicial review. After that, in 1959, the first elected Communist government in Kerala was dismissed. This raises a big question about Nehru’s attitude towards democracy and the Constitution,” he said, addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) programme on Constitution Day in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
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He said Ambedkar opposed the Constitution’s Article 370. “He believed that giving special rights, a separate constitution and a separate flag to Kashmir was not appropriate. After his resignation, the Congress government implemented Article 370.”
Nadda said the strong determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategy of Union home minister Amit Shah demolished Article 370 in 2019.
Nadda said that Ambedkar supported a Uniform Civil Code in 1949-50 and made clear that reservation should be based on social and educational backwardness, not religion. He also recalled that the Congress had prevented Ambedkar from being elected to the Constituent Assembly from Bombay. “...he became a member of the Constituent Assembly from Bengal with the help of Jogendra Nath Mandal. ,” he said.
He noted that in the 1954 Bhandara by-election, Nehru campaigned against Ambedkar. “The Nehru government did not accept the proposal to build a national memorial at 26 Alipur Road, whereas respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji inaugurated it in 2018. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar received the Bharat Ratna in 1990 during the VP Singh government, which had the support of the BJP.”
Earlier in the day, Nadda paid floral tributes at Ambedkar’s statue in Sarangpur.
Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said the BJP should respond to the questions raised against it instead of targeting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. “Who is responsible for the violations of the Constitution since 2014? Who is to be blamed for the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls? Those in power, instead of answering the questions put to them, are trying to shift the blame and misguide the people of this country.”