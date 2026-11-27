“Give us seats, we can contest and win. We need both quality and quantity... You [SP] take the chief minister's post. There is no dispute here regarding the chief minister. But why are you trying to undermine your ally? Why do you want to belittle your ally?” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Masood, the Congress's state working president, reiterated the demand for an “adequate number of seats”, stressing that the party wanted both “quality and quantity”.

Imran Masood has been vocal in his criticism of the SP after it released its first list of five candidates for next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (PTI)

Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday again accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of “belittling an ally”, despite party president Mallikarjun Kharge publicly asking him not to delve into the Uttar Pradesh seat-sharing negotiations, amid friction between the two INDIA bloc partners.

How many seats have Congress and the SP proposed in their Uttar Pradesh seat-sharing talks?

How many seats have Congress and the SP proposed in their Uttar Pradesh seat-sharing talks?

On Thursday, Kharge had urged the outspoken Congress leader to focus on action rather than making statements.

“Imran Masood ji puts forward his views with great enthusiasm. I also hear him regularly on television, where he speaks quite forcefully. But more than statements, we have to work on the ground,” Kharge said at a rally in Lucknow.

Masood has been vocal in his criticism of the SP after it released its first list of five candidates for next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections earlier this week, even as seat-sharing talks with the Congress continued. The list included candidates for two seats in Saharanpur district, from where Masood is the sitting MP. The Congress had earlier demanded a say in the selection of candidates in the district, citing Masood's political standing there, people aware of the matter said.

The Saharanpur MP also accused SP leaders of launching direct attacks against him. “You have started launching direct attacks against me — why? I hadn't said a single word against you,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He also questioned why the SP needed the Congress if it considered the party's electoral standing weak.

“You keep reminding us of our standing, but if you think so little of our standing, why do you even need us? You have the formula for winnability; you have everything — so why do you need us at all?... We are zero — but wherever we align, we multiply the impact tenfold...” he said, according to news agency ANI.

There was no immediate reaction from the SP to his remarks.

The second round of seat-sharing talks between the two parties is scheduled for Friday. When formal negotiations began on Monday, the Congress demanded 120 seats, while the SP offered 26 on Tuesday, party leaders aware of the matter said.

The Congress and SP have been allies in the past. In the 2017 assembly elections, they contested together, with the Congress fighting 114 seats and winning seven, while the SP won 47. The BJP won 312 seats and formed the government. The Congress contested the 2022 assembly elections on its own and won only two seats.