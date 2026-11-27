Two people were electrocuted to death in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district early on Friday when they were allegedly putting up a digital banner for the birthday of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, police said. While two men died on spot, another one suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS) more

The incident occurred at Vaniyanchathiram village of Tiruvallur, 50 kms west of Chennai, in the wee hours of Friday when Velan, 23, Veerandhar 22 and Albert, 24, were putting up a digital banner to mark the birthday of Udhayanidhi Stalin, also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, police said.

Velan and Veerendhar died on spot and Albert sustained injuries when they came into contact of a live wire.

"Velan and Veerendhar died on the spot while Albert who sustained injuries is under treatment at the district government hospital", a senior police official at the Vengal Police station toldHT.

Police have booked a case and have launched an investigation, he said.

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) took a veiled dig at the DMK over the incident. TVK deputy general secretary and minister for energy resources and law CTR Nirmal Kumar said in a post on social media that two lives were lost ‘just to show that a few people exist’. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and said, "We have lost two precious lives just to show that a few people exist".