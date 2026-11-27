New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act . SC grants bail to former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case more

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh passed the order while hearing Balyan's plea challenging a Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the case.

The bench asked Balyan to cooperate in the trial.

On August 3, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to Balyan, accused of being a facilitator in a crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan. It had said a conversation between Balyan and the gangster demonstrated an "active criminal nexus" between them.

During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Balyan, told the Supreme Court that his client was a former A MLA and a victim of "political vendetta". Singh said Balyan had been in jail for almost two years.

Opposing the submissions, the counsel appearing for the Delhi Police argued that Balyan was part of an organised crime syndicate and that there were over 15 cases against the syndicate.

The Supreme Court had agreed in August to hear Balyan's plea challenging the denial of bail.

Balyan was arrested in the MCOCA case on December 4, 2024, the same day a trial court granted him bail in an extortion case.

Before the High Court, Balyan had contended that there was "no shred of evidence" against him and that the case was "completely frivolous".

The High Court had rejected his contention that he was himself a victim, had lodged complaints against Sangwan and was being projected as the gangster's close associate due to political vendetta.

It said Balyan's complaints against Sangwan could not negate the other "incriminating material" at that stage and described his claim of political vendetta as "merely in the air and completely unsubstantiated".

The High Court had concluded that a broad assessment of the material collected by the police showed a "discernible nexus" between Balyan and other members of the syndicate.

"Merely because the appellant had lodged complaints against Kapil Sangwan in past, the material collected by the investigating agency cannot be negated and annulled, particularly when the conversation between him and Kapil Sangwan demonstrates an active criminal nexus between the two," it had said.

"Whether these complaints are genuine or not; or whether these are clever ploy to create a false illusion; or whether the threats existed but of late, there is tacit association between them would become clearer only during the trial," it said.

It had noted that 17 FIRs were registered against the syndicate and said the case did not involve an absence of "continuous unlawful activity" or double jeopardy.

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