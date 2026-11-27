Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.
Delhi govt opens Kejriwal’s former residence as ‘Sheesh Mahal’ row returns to focus
Visuals showed purported price tags on several items inside the bungalow, including a centre table, television, sofa and powder room fittings.
The Delhi government on Friday opened the former official residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6 Flagstaff Road to the media.
The chief ministerial bungalow, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls “Sheesh Mahal”, has been a political flashpoint over allegations of excessive expenditure on its renovation.
Visuals showed purported price tags on several items inside the bungalow, including a centre table, television, sofa and powder room fittings. The residence will soon be opened to the public, people aware of the matter said.
The bungalow became a major political issue ahead of the February 2025 Delhi assembly elections, with the BJP repeatedly accusing the then AAP government of spending public money on lavish renovations of the chief minister’s residence. Kejriwal and his family lived in the bungalow for nearly a decade, from 2015 until October 2024.
The controversy gained fresh traction after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March this year, pegged the expenditure on renovation and construction at ₹33.66 crore, against an initial preliminary estimate of ₹7.91 crore.
The BJP has cited the audit findings to accuse the previous AAP government of irregularities in the renovation. AAP, however, rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.