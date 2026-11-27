"Our teams are working with our service provider to restore services at the earliest," SpiceJet said in a post on X, apologising for the inconvenience.

The airline said manual check-in and boarding processes were in place across airports. (Representational Image)

SpiceJet on Friday said it was experiencing technical issues affecting its website, including check-in, payment and booking services. The airline said manual check-in and boarding processes were in place across airports and advised passengers to arrive early to allow sufficient time for airport formalities.

“We regret the inconvenience and our teams are working with our service provider to restore services at the earliest,” the airline said.

It also asked the passegers to reach out to their helpline at 0124 4983410 / 0124 7101600 for any assistance with modifications or cancellations.

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SpiceJet financial crisis The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, raising serious concerns over the financial distress at SpiceJet and its potential implications for flight safety, employee welfare and regulatory accountability.

In a letter dated November 17, addressed to the Civil Aviation Ministry, ALPA India highlighted persistent delays in salary payments to pilots and cabin crew, concerns over aircraft maintenance and spare-parts payments, and the growing pressure on frontline employees amid flight disruptions.

The pilots’ body said financial insecurity and psychological stress caused by delayed salaries could adversely affect the alertness, concentration and decision-making abilities of safety-critical personnel. It stressed that aviation professionals should not be expected to discharge safety-critical responsibilities while struggling to meet their basic financial commitments. Highlighting the difficulties faced by frontline employees, ALPA said pilots, cabin crew and ground staff were increasingly bearing the brunt of passenger frustration arising from flight delays, cancellations and operational disruptions. It pointed out that these employees often have little control over management decisions but are left to face passenger hostility and abuse.

The association also flagged concerns over aircraft maintenance, warning that financial constraints affecting payments to maintenance organisations, spare-parts suppliers and essential service providers could lead to aircraft groundings, operational disruptions and increased pressure on engineering personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)