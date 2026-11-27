"If Yogi ji has declared himself (as CM face), it is commendable. He is a capable man, and we too love Yogi ji. Yogi ji is a face of Hindutva that stands at the very top, and if there is no Yogi, there is no UP. If Yogi ji has said this, then he has full confidence that his party will win a majority in Uttar Pradesh and that the majority of MLAs elected will support him..." Raut said as quoted by news agency ANI .

Yogi Adityanath had said all BJP candidates, including him, would contest the elections on the party's lotus symbol.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him a capable leader and a prominent face of Hindutva, amid a debate within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its chief ministerial face for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

BJP leaders on CM face for UP 2027 polls Raut's remarks come amid differing statements by Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya over whether the incumbent chief minister will lead the BJP's campaign for the 2027 assembly elections.

Speaking at the ABP Shikhar Sammelan in Lucknow, Adityanath said all BJP candidates, including him, would contest the elections on the party's lotus symbol. Asked whether he would be the party's chief ministerial face, he said, "Everyone has to fight on the lotus symbol. I will also fight on the lotus symbol. The lotus flower is everything for us. Who is who and who is not, that is known to all."

Asked which constituency he would contest from, Adityanath said he would fight from Gorakhpur if the party decided to field him there. "I fight from Gorakhpur; I have been fighting from that seat. Whatever the party decides, I will fight from there," he said.

Hours later, Maurya said the BJP's chief minister would be decided by elected legislators after the polls, following the party's established process. He also said he supported Adityanath as the incumbent chief minister.

"BJP's face at the time of elections is the lotus flower, and elections are contested based on the lotus flower. After the elections, when MLAs are elected, their meeting is held, and central observers arrive. Based on that meeting, whoever is decided unanimously then leads. At present, our Chief Minister is Yogi Adityanath ji. Whether Yogi ji or someone else will be Chief Minister in the future, I cannot decide. The MLAs elected at that time will decide it," Maurya said.

Asked directly whether he supported Adityanath, Maurya replied, "Yes, I do."

On being asked whether he could himself be a contender for the post, Maurya said, "No individual decides this. SP, BSP, and Congress are private limited companies. We have a system here. Whenever the leader of the legislative party is chosen, central observers come after the election. Whatever happens, you will find out in 2027."

The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, where it faces a challenge from the Samajwadi Party-led alliance.

(With inputs from agencies)