Congress sets ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ campaign in motion ahead of 2027 assembly elections

Shifting into election mode, the Punjab Congress on Wednesday launched its “Punjab Mangda Insaaf” (Punjab seeks justice) outreach drive to connect with people across every section of society and shape its 2027 poll vision around their needs. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and leader of opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, launching the campaign at the party headquarters in Chandigarh. (X)

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and leader of opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, launched the campaign at the party headquarters here.

Congress launches statewide campaign to seek public support Addressing the gathering at the launch, Pargat Singh said the Congress would reach every village, city and neighbourhood to not only seek accountability for the “injustice” done to Punjab but also present a road map for its future.

To transform the campaign into a mass movement, Congress leaders and workers will reach out to people directly through cycle rallies, bus campaigns and foot marches, he added.

The state Congress chief said the party was not merely seeking to expose the failures of the present government but also aimed to develop a clear vision to put Punjab back on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said the Congress would reach out to people, listen to their problems, seek their suggestions and endeavour to shape the future direction of Punjab on the basis of their collective views and aspirations.

Also read: Congress will make Punjab an industrial leader again: Pargat

Congress plans consultations with farmers, workers, youth and experts For this, extensive consultations will be held with intellectuals, academicians, experts, industrialists, farmers, labourers, traders, youth, women and various social organisations across the state, taking every section of society along.

“The Congress will make people aware of the issues confronting Punjab. They would raise a fundamental question before the public: Who will be held accountable for the injustice done to Punjab? The government would be answerable on issues, including drugs, deteriorating law and order, unemployment, corruption and other matters of public concern,” said Pargat.

On the occasion, Partap Singh Bajwa said “Punjab Mangda Insaaf” was not merely a political campaign but a struggle for Punjab’s rights, dignity and a better future.

“Under the campaign, the Punjab Congress leadership will visit different parts of the state and raise issues concerning all sections of society. We will speak about the fraud with government employees and pensioners by the AAP government, non-implementation of the old pension scheme, law and order and the poor financial health of the state,” he said.

Also read: Power play? Pargat rolls out Congress campaign a day before Channi’s cycle yatra

Bajwa says Channi's cycle yatra is part of Congress campaign Asked about Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi’s cycle yatra scheduled from Thursday, Bajwa said it was also part of the “Punjab Mangda Insaaf” campaign.

“Channi saab is our brother. Our message will reach the people of Punjab through his programme. We will do it together. We all will be there for the cycle yatra tomorrow,” he said.

“Different programmes have been planned for Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions, with a common aim to reach out to maximum people,” the LoP said.

Channi, the chairman of Congress’ campaign committee, has announced a “Jawani Sambhal, Jatta” cycle rally to reach out to people across assembly segments.