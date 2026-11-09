Congress will make Punjab an industrial leader again: Pargat

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh on Monday said the Congress, if voted to power in Punjab, will restore Punjab’s position among the leading industrial states of the country. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa paying obeisance at Shri Vishwakarma Temple in Phagwara on Monday. (X)

The Congress government will formulate a comprehensive industrial policy, keeping the needs of the industry in mind, said Pargat after paying obeisance at Shri Vishwakarma Temple in Phagwara, along with leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day.

“Special efforts will be made to promote small and medium industries, create new employment opportunities, address the problems faced by business owners and connect traditional industries with modern technology. The Congress aims to restore Punjab’s position among the leading industrial states of the country,” he said.

Bajwa also said strengthening Punjab’s economy required providing a favourable environment for industrialists, small business owners, artisans and workers. “Promoting industries will generate employment opportunities for the youth and strengthen the state’s economy,” he said.

Paying tributes to Vishwakarma, Pargat said he held a highly revered place in society, and was regarded as the symbol of construction, craftsmanship, technical expertise and creativity.

“His teachings inspire everyone to uphold the values of hard work, skill, dedication and commitment towards their profession. Artisans, workers, technical experts and small business owners make an invaluable contribution to the industrial growth of the country and Punjab. Their hard work forms the foundation of a strong industrial sector and economy,” he said.