Kartik Purnima 2026: Astrologer reveals what the Taurus Moon means for your zodiac sign
A Vedic astrologer shares with HT about the astrological significance of the November full moon and why its position in Taurus deserves attention.
Kartik Purnima, one of the most spiritually significant full moon festivals in the Hindu calendar, falls on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The occasion brings together traditions of Lord Shiva worship, Deepdaan and holy bathing. This year's full moon also carries an interesting calendar connection.
Vedic astrologer Prof. (Dr.) Jayanta Kumar Basu shares with HT about the astrological significance of the November full moon and why its position in Taurus deserves attention.
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Kartik Purnima 2026 date and full moon timings
According to the astrological details shared by astrologer Jaynata Basu, Purnima Tithi begins at 11:42 PM on November 23 and ends at 8:23 PM on November 24, 2026. The exact full moon occurs at 8:23 PM IST on Tuesday.
These timings vary by location, so check your local Panchang before planning religious observances.
Astrological significance on Kartik Purnima 2026
The November full moon takes place in Taurus, where the Moon holds its exalted position. According to the vedic astrologer, the Moon enters Taurus around 7:24 AM on 24 November and reaches Krittika Nakshatra's fourth pada later in the day.
He also connects Krittika with Agni, the deity of fire, which represents purification in Vedic tradition. He interprets the combination of the Moon and Agni symbolism as an invitation to reflect on your thoughts and actions.
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Kartik Purnima horoscope for zodiac signs
Aries: Focus on family finances and communication.
Taurus: Review personal priorities and relationships.
Gemini: Pay attention to rest and expenses.
Cancer: Revisit friendships and future goals.
Leo: Focus on professional duties.
Virgo: Give attention to learning and planning.
Libra: Review shared finances and trust.
Scorpio: Strengthen partnerships through cooperation.
Sagittarius: Improve work routines.
Capricorn: Focus on creativity and education.
Aquarius: Give attention to home and family.
Pisces: Communicate clearly and take initiative.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More