Kartik Purnima, one of the most spiritually significant full moon festivals in the Hindu calendar, falls on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The occasion brings together traditions of Lord Shiva worship, Deepdaan and holy bathing. This year's full moon also carries an interesting calendar connection. Kartik Purnima 2026: Astrologer reveals what the Taurus Moon means for your zodiac sign. (Google Gemini)

Vedic astrologer Prof. (Dr.) Jayanta Kumar Basu shares with HT about the astrological significance of the November full moon and why its position in Taurus deserves attention.

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Kartik Purnima 2026 date and full moon timings According to the astrological details shared by astrologer Jaynata Basu, Purnima Tithi begins at 11:42 PM on November 23 and ends at 8:23 PM on November 24, 2026. The exact full moon occurs at 8:23 PM IST on Tuesday.

These timings vary by location, so check your local Panchang before planning religious observances.

Astrological significance on Kartik Purnima 2026 The November full moon takes place in Taurus, where the Moon holds its exalted position. According to the vedic astrologer, the Moon enters Taurus around 7:24 AM on 24 November and reaches Krittika Nakshatra's fourth pada later in the day.

He also connects Krittika with Agni, the deity of fire, which represents purification in Vedic tradition. He interprets the combination of the Moon and Agni symbolism as an invitation to reflect on your thoughts and actions.

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Kartik Purnima horoscope for zodiac signs Aries: Focus on family finances and communication.

Taurus: Review personal priorities and relationships.

Gemini: Pay attention to rest and expenses.

Cancer: Revisit friendships and future goals.

Leo: Focus on professional duties.

Virgo: Give attention to learning and planning.

Libra: Review shared finances and trust.

Scorpio: Strengthen partnerships through cooperation.

Sagittarius: Improve work routines.

Capricorn: Focus on creativity and education.

Aquarius: Give attention to home and family.

Pisces: Communicate clearly and take initiative.