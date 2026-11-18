A rare and spectacular lunar event is coming to the November night sky just days before Thanksgiving. The Full Moon in November popularly known as the Beaver Moon, will also be a Supermoon, giving skywatchers across the United States another reason to look up. Full Moon November 2026: A rare Supermoon arrives just before Thanksgiving. Here's what to know.

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According to Time and Date, the Full Moon will reach peak illumination on November 24, 2026. It will also begin a series of three consecutive Supermoons, making this month's lunar event particularly interesting for astronomy enthusiasts.

Here's everything you need to know about the November Beaver Supermoon, including its date, US timings, astrological significance and viewing tips.

When is the Full Moon in November 2026? According to Time and Date, the November Full Moon will occur on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and it will reach peak illumination at 9:53 EST.

Here are the peak timings across the United States:

Eastern Time (EST): 9:53 AM, November 24

Central Time (CST): 8:53 AM, November 24

Pacific Time (PST): 6:53 AM, November 24 The Moon will appear nearly full on the evenings of November 23 and 24. Since peak illumination occurs during daylight hours in the US, you can catch the best views around moonrise on these evenings.

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Why the November Full Moon is called the Beaver Moon? According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the Full Moon in November gets its traditional name from beavers preparing for the colder months. During this time of year, these animals become busy building dams and gathering food before winter arrives.

While some other traditional names for November's Full Moon include the Frost Moon, Freezing Moon and Trading Moon.

Why is the Beaver Moon a Supermoon? This month's Full Moon will also qualify as a Supermoon because it occurs close to the Moon's nearest point to Earth in its orbit.

According to Time and Date, November's Supermoon marks the beginning of a new series of three consecutive Supermoons. December 2026 and January 2027 will also feature Supermoons.

Astrological significane of November Full Moon In astrology, a Full Moon traditionally represents culmination, awareness and emotional reflection. Many astrology followers use this lunar phase as an opportunity to review personal goals, relationships and unfinished plans.

The November Full Moon also offers a seasonal reminder to slow down and reflect as the year approaches its final weeks. You can use this period to consider what you want to carry into the new year and what habits or expectations you may want to leave behind.

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What else can you see during the November Full Moon? A close encounter between the Full Moon and the Pleiades star cluster on November 24. This makes the event interesting for skywatchers who enjoy observing different objects in the night sky.

For the best experience, find a location away from bright city lights, check your local moonrise time and watch the sky when the Moon appears above the horizon.

With Thanksgiving approaching on November 26, the Beaver Supermoon offers a beautiful opportunity to enjoy the night sky and welcome the holiday season.