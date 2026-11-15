Two Supermoons are arriving before Christmas 2026: Here's when and how to watch in the US
Skywatchers in the United States have two special full Moons to look forward to before Christmas 2026. Read more.
Skywatchers in the United States have two special full Moons to look forward to before Christmas 2026. The Beaver Moon on November 24 will begin a series of consecutive supermoons, followed by December's Cold Moon on December 23, just two days after the winter solstice.
According to Space.com, November's Full Moon, or the Beaver, will be the first of three consecutive supermoons. The December event will also bring the closest full Moon of 2026, making it an interesting sight for anyone who enjoys watching the night sky.
Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers
When is the next supermoon in 2026?
The Beaver Supermoon will reach peak illumination on Tuesday, November 24, at 9:53 AM EST.
For US viewers, the Moon will be below the horizon at the exact moment of peak illumination. You can still catch a beautiful view during the early morning hours before moonset on November 24. It will also appear nearly full on the evenings of November 23 and 24.
December Cold Moon 2026 arrives before Christmas
The next supermoon will arrive on Wednesday, December 23, at 8:28 PM EST. Known as the Cold Moon, it will be the third and final supermoon of 2026, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
According to Space.com the Moon will appear full around December 23 and 24, giving skywatchers another opportunity to enjoy the display during the holiday season.
Also Read Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast 2026-27: The major astrology events to watch this season
Why are full Moons called supermoons?
A supermoon occurs when a full Moon happens near the closest point in its orbit around Earth, known as perigee. Because the Moon comes closer to our planet, it can appear slightly larger and brighter than an average full Moon.
According to NASA, the supermoon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than the smallest full Moon of the year. However, you may not notice a dramatic difference without comparing the views.
How to watch the supermoons in the US?
You do not need a telescope to enjoy either event. Find a location with a clear view of the horizon, away from bright city lights. Watching the Moon rise can make it appear especially large because of an optical effect called the Moon illusion.
Check your local moonrise and moonset times before heading outside, as they vary across the United States.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The interpretations are based on astrological traditions and expert sources and should not be treated as personal astrological advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More