Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast 2026-27: The major astrology events to watch this season

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter 2026-27 forecast, giving readers an early look at the months ahead. The publication expects a mostly mild winter across much of the US, although some regions could see colder temperatures and more snow than usual. Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast 2026-27 (X/@WalkingReads)

But while the Almanac looks at weather patterns, Western astrology offers a different way to look at the season. Astrologers study planetary movements and give them symbolic meanings linked to areas such as relationships, communication, personal growth and long-term goals.

For astrology followers, winter 2026-27 brings several planetary shifts worth watching.

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Uranus retrograde: Uranus will remain retrograde in Gemini through most of the winter from September 10, 2026 to February 8, 2027. In Western astrology, Uranus is often linked with change, while Gemini is associated with communication, ideas and information.

Astrologers may interpret this period as a time to question old ways of thinking. You may find yourself looking again at an opinion, conversation or decision that once seemed settled.

The retrograde period is not considered a prediction of a specific event. Instead, astrology uses it as a symbolic time for reflection and change.

Jupiter retrograde: Jupiter will turn retrograde in Leo from December 12, 2026 to April 12, 2027. In astrology, Jupiter is linked with growth, learning and expansion. Leo is linked with creativity, confidence and self-expression.

During Jupiter's retrograde phase, astrologers often suggest looking again at goals that may have been left unfinished. You might ask yourself whether the success you are chasing still feels meaningful or whether you are simply following an old idea of what success should look like.

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Winter solstice: On December 21, the winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It also begins Capricorn season in Western astrology.

Astrologically, Capricorn is linked with discipline, responsibility and long-term plans. That makes the solstice a natural point for astrologers to talk about slowing down, taking stock and thinking about what you want to build in the year ahead.

Uranus ends its retrograde: Uranus will turn direct in Gemini on February 8, 2026, bringing its long retrograde period to an end.

Astrologers may view this shift as a time when ideas or changes that were being reconsidered can begin moving forward again. With Gemini involved, communication, learning, and new ways of sharing information may become important themes in astrological readings.

What does winter 2026-27 mean astrologically? The Old Farmer’s Almanac and Western astrology approach the coming winter in very different ways. The Almanac provides a long-range weather forecast, while astrology interprets planetary movements through a symbolic lens.

For astrology followers, the months ahead offer a few broad themes: question old ideas, review your ambitions, pay attention to how you communicate and decide what you want to carry into the next chapter.

Astrology does not scientifically predict the weather or guarantee that a particular event will happen. But for those who follow it as a spiritual or reflective practice, the changing sky can provide a framework for thinking about the season ahead.