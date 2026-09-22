Fact check: Madison Beer banned from Chargers games? Truth behind viral claim involving Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert

But, could Herbert’s fiancee be prevented from attending future Chargers games or even team practices?

However, another detail has drawn attention across both matchups: Justin Herbert’s fiancée, Madison Beer, was in attendance at SoFi Stadium for each game.

The Los Angeles Chargers have endured a disappointing start to the season, dropping their first two home games against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders by the exact same scoreline.

Is there any truth to the claim that Jim Harbaugh banned Madison Beer from attending Chargers games?

Is there any truth to the claim that Jim Harbaugh banned Madison Beer from attending Chargers games?

“Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh has reportedly BANNED Madison Beer from attending all games and team practices until further notice,” the post read. The post further claimed that Harbaugh viewed Beer as a “distraction” for Herbert and wanted a more “focused-QB” for the remainder of the season.

An X post that surfaced Monday morning claimed that head coach Jim Harbaugh had made such a decision.

There is, however, no credible report confirming that Harbaugh has banned Beer from attending Chargers games or practices. Harbaugh also did not make any such announcement during his postgame media availability following the loss to the Raiders.

More importantly, the account that published the claim identifies itself as a “Satire NFL” account in its bio, indicating that the post was intended as parody rather than legitimate reporting.

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Therefore, there is currently no indication that Beer has been barred from attending future Chargers games or supporting Herbert from the stands.

Beer supports Herbert at SoFi Beer attended the Chargers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium and was shown supporting Herbert during the game. She was again spotted in the stands during Sunday’s meeting with the Raiders.

While the Chargers suffered identical 26-14 defeats in both home games, Beer’s presence was not the only storyline surrounding the team. Herbert also struggled to find his rhythm against Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old completed 15 of 27 passes for 192 yards and threw two interceptions. He also fumbled three times, although Los Angeles recovered each of them.

Fans target Beer amid Herbert struggles Following the loss to the Raiders, some fans on social media began pointing toward Beer as they discussed Herbert’s struggles.

Those reactions, however, are separate from any official team decision, and there is no evidence that her presence has been identified by the Chargers as a reason for Herbert’s performances.

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Los Angeles is now 0-2 at home and will face a different challenge in Week 3 when the Chargers travel to take on the Buffalo Bills.

That road matchup could also draw attention to Beer’s attendance, as fans may watch to see whether she travels to support Herbert and the Chargers away from SoFi Stadium.