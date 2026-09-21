Caleb Williams possible Achilles injury? Bears QB screams in pain as fans say 'Madden curse alive'

The Chicago Bears faced an early injury scare against the Minnesota Vikings after quarterback Caleb Williams was helped off the field following a run. Caleb Williams was helped off the field following a run. (Getty Images via AFP)

NFL insider Jonathan Jones provided an initial update on the situation, reporting:

"Caleb Williams is being helped off the field with an apparent right foot/lower leg injury. Non contact."

With the Bears and Vikings separated by just three points at 6-3 late in the fourth quarter, Chicago’s quarterback took off on a scramble toward the end zone.