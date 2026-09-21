Caleb Williams possible Achilles injury? Bears QB screams in pain as fans say 'Madden curse alive'
The Chicago Bears faced an early injury scare against the Minnesota Vikings after quarterback Caleb Williams was helped off the field following a run.
The Chicago Bears faced an early injury scare against the Minnesota Vikings after quarterback Caleb Williams was helped off the field following a run.
NFL insider Jonathan Jones provided an initial update on the situation, reporting:
"Caleb Williams is being helped off the field with an apparent right foot/lower leg injury. Non contact."
With the Bears and Vikings separated by just three points at 6-3 late in the fourth quarter, Chicago’s quarterback took off on a scramble toward the end zone.
The Bears quarterback went down on the play and later being taken off the field on a cart. He was reportedly in significant pain, writhing and screaming after the slide. The 24-year-old immediately appeared to be dealing with a lower-body issue and struggled to put any weight on his right leg.
With Williams unable to continue, Tyson Bagent stepped in at quarterback for Chicago against the Vikings.
This story is being updated.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More