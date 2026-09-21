Ladd McConkey injury update: Doctor says return vs Raiders 'very risky' amid rib fracture concerns
Although Ladd McConkey is available, Dr. Jesse Morse indicated that the Chargers could take precautions with the wide receiver’s workload and protection.
The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to put their disappointing season opener behind them when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 matchup on Sunday. With the team searching for its first win, one of the biggest questions heading into the game surrounded the availability of wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
McConkey cleared to play
That uncertainty has now been resolved. NFL insider and ESPN reporter Chris Rhim reported that McConkey is active for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.
The 24-year-old suffered a rib injury during last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals and was initially listed as day-to-day. His status remained uncertain throughout the week as he underwent further examinations, with concerns emerging over the possibility of a fracture.
Deep Dive
McConkey has now been cleared to take the field, but a medical expert has provided more insight into the nature of his injury and how he could be able to play despite the fracture.
Medical expert explains fracture
Dr. Jesse Morse assessed McConkey’s injury on X and said the Chargers receiver does have a rib fracture, but described it as non-displaced. In other words, the rib has fractured but remains in its normal position.
"If this was a displaced rib fracture, those have a significant risk of damaging local organs. If this was a displaced rib fracture, he would automatically be out for at least two weeks, possibly four. Too much risk in damaging internal organs," Morse wrote on X following McConkey's status was updated Sunday.
Morse also offered his own assessment of the injury. "My suspicion is he has a non-displaced rib fracture + a fracture of the surrounding rib cartilage."
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McConkey faces risky return
Although McConkey is available, Morse indicated that the Chargers could take precautions with the wide receiver’s workload and protection.
According to the medical expert, McConkey is expected to use a "FLAK" jacket, which he compared to a lightweight bulletproof vest, to provide additional protection around the injured area. Morse also suggested that an ultrasound-guided local anesthetic block could be used to manage the pain.
However, Morse still considers playing through the injury to carry some risk and expects the recovery process to take several weeks.
"this is gonna take at least four weeks to completely heal, and that assumes it doesn’t worsen... Ladd is a very risky play today and should be considered a flex play," Morse's tweet read.
How McConkey suffered injury
McConkey picked up the injury late in the third quarter against Arizona. The wide receiver took a heavy hit over the middle on a third-and-16 play while the Chargers were trailing the Cardinals by two points.
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He immediately grabbed his chest and back after the collision, with the Chargers initially describing the issue as a chest injury. Further evaluation later identified the problem as a rib injury.
Despite being forced out of the game, McConkey had already made a significant contribution before leaving. He finished the contest with five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More