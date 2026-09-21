Ladd McConkey injury update: Doctor says return vs Raiders 'very risky' amid rib fracture concerns

The 24-year-old suffered a rib injury during last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals and was initially listed as day-to-day. His status remained uncertain throughout the week as he underwent further examinations, with concerns emerging over the possibility of a fracture.

That uncertainty has now been resolved. NFL insider and ESPN reporter Chris Rhim reported that McConkey is active for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to put their disappointing season opener behind them when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 matchup on Sunday. With the team searching for its first win, one of the biggest questions heading into the game surrounded the availability of wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

What precautions will Ladd McConkey take when playing with his rib injury?

What precautions will Ladd McConkey take when playing with his rib injury?

How might Ladd McConkey's injury affect his availability during the season?

How might Ladd McConkey's injury affect his availability during the season?

"If this was a displaced rib fracture, those have a significant risk of damaging local organs. If this was a displaced rib fracture, he would automatically be out for at least two weeks, possibly four. Too much risk in damaging internal organs," Morse wrote on X following McConkey's status was updated Sunday.

Dr. Jesse Morse assessed McConkey’s injury on X and said the Chargers receiver does have a rib fracture, but described it as non-displaced. In other words, the rib has fractured but remains in its normal position.

McConkey has now been cleared to take the field, but a medical expert has provided more insight into the nature of his injury and how he could be able to play despite the fracture.

Morse also offered his own assessment of the injury. "My suspicion is he has a non-displaced rib fracture + a fracture of the surrounding rib cartilage."

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McConkey faces risky return Although McConkey is available, Morse indicated that the Chargers could take precautions with the wide receiver’s workload and protection.

According to the medical expert, McConkey is expected to use a "FLAK" jacket, which he compared to a lightweight bulletproof vest, to provide additional protection around the injured area. Morse also suggested that an ultrasound-guided local anesthetic block could be used to manage the pain.

However, Morse still considers playing through the injury to carry some risk and expects the recovery process to take several weeks.

"this is gonna take at least four weeks to completely heal, and that assumes it doesn’t worsen... Ladd is a very risky play today and should be considered a flex play," Morse's tweet read.

How McConkey suffered injury McConkey picked up the injury late in the third quarter against Arizona. The wide receiver took a heavy hit over the middle on a third-and-16 play while the Chargers were trailing the Cardinals by two points.

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He immediately grabbed his chest and back after the collision, with the Chargers initially describing the issue as a chest injury. Further evaluation later identified the problem as a rib injury.

Despite being forced out of the game, McConkey had already made a significant contribution before leaving. He finished the contest with five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.