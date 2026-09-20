What happened to Jayden Reed? Packers WR’s injury update and return status as scary videos surface

The Green Bay Packers suffered a scary moment early in their game against the New York Jets after wide receiver Jayden Reed was injured following a hit. Reed remained on the field and had to be taken away on a backboard. Jayden Reed of the Green Bay Packers is taken off the field due to an injury against the New York Jets. (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened to Jayden Reed? As per USA Today, the scary moment happened just two plays into the game. Quarterback Jordan Love threw a swing pass to his left, which Reed caught. The receiver then turned upfield before taking a hit from linebacker Demario Davis.

Reed lost the ball when he hit the ground. He then did not get up, prompting medical staff to rush onto the field. It soon became clear that Reed could not simply walk off the field.

Players from both teams gathered around Reed and took a knee while medical staff treated him. An injury cart then came onto the field. Reed was placed on a backboard and taken inside MetLife Stadium.

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