Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Poland trip up top seeds India women for third Olympiad in a row

Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh win as India beat the Dutch 3-1 in the Open section. Vaishali loses in 1.5-2.5 loss to Poland

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 23:07:23 IST
By HT Correspondent
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

Bengaluru: For the third Fide Chess Olympiad in a row, the Indian women’s team have been upset by Poland. The Poles have seemingly turned into kryptonite for the top seeds and defending champions.

File picture of Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. (X)
File picture of Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. (X)

Women’s World Championship challenger, grandmaster R Vaishali lost to international master Aleksandra Maltsevskaya on Board 2, while Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal drew their games as India lost 1.5-2.5 to Poland in Round 5 on Sunday.

In the Open section, R Praggnanandhaa rung in his first win of this Olympiad, defeating Anish Giri on the top board while reigning world champion D Gukesh, playing with the Black pieces, found his third win in a row, defeating Erwin L’Ami on Board 4 as the defending champions scored a 3-1 victory over the Netherlands.

“In team events, you’re always looking at your teammates’ boards and you make decisions based on it,” Praggnanandhaa said. “Today for instance, Anish offered me a draw at some point and I had to take a call whether I’d take the draw or just go for it. I felt Gukesh was pushing but it was not really clear and White could manage a fortress. So, keeping my game going made sense and it worked out.”

The Indian women weren’t the only top seeds who had a rough day. Open section top seeds USA suffered a defeat to Germany after Frederik Svane took down Hans Niemann. Wesley So needed to defeat Mathias Bluebaum to avert a defeat for the Americans. He could only manage a draw and USA lost 1.5-2.5.

Hosts Uzbekistan are on a rampaging mode. They defeated Hungary 4-0 on Sunday.

recommendedIcon
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/Poland Trip Up Top Seeds India Women For Third Olympiad In A Row
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes