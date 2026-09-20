‘Superior’ or ‘Extreme Intelligence’? Trump drops poll to choose new name for AI
US President Donald Trump said earlier that “people” consider the term “Artificial Intelligence” inaccurate and “ineloquent”.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday proposed two new names for artificial intelligence after dropping “Supreme Intelligence” from his earlier poll. He asked users to choose between “Superior Intelligence” and “Extreme Intelligence”.
Trump said that “Supreme Intelligence” was “losing badly to both Superior and Extreme Intelligence” due to its “relationship to the Supreme Court” and removed it from the poll.
He shared the poll on Truth Social and X, announcing a new vote between “Superior Intelligence” and “Extreme Intelligence” and urging people to choose.
Why Trump wants alternative name for AI
A day earlier, Trump questioned whether artificial intelligence was the right term for the technology. He then suggested three alternative names in a poll and asked the public to share their preference.
"This is a Poll, and I would appreciate everybody voting! Which is the best name for this ever growing "Revolution?"
Trump said that “people” consider the term “Artificial Intelligence” inaccurate and “ineloquent”. He invited users to vote on what they believed was a more appropriate name for the rapidly developing technology.
“Many people think that the words ‘Artificial Intelligence’ are inaccurate, and very ineloquent, relative to AI, or Artificial Intelligence,” Trump wrote.
His comments come as concerns over AI's economic effects continue to grow, alongside major investments in data centres, computing power and other infrastructure needed to support the technology.
Trump slams AI, data centre critics
Trump has criticised opponents of AI and data centres, arguing that he would not permit the industry's "destruction". He also announced plans to establish a new government "AI Force."
"I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen," he wrote earlier on Truth Social.
Trump's latest strong defence of AI comes as polls indicate that most Americans oppose the construction of energy-intensive data centres in their communities, news agency AFP reported. These facilities provide the computing power needed to run AI systems.
With inputs from agencies
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