‘I’m not a lesbian or bisexual’: Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks out amid claims she had sex with 3 staffers

Representative Lauren Boebert provided a straightforward response to a widely circulated allegation regarding her sexual involvement with three members of her staff, two of whom are women, by asserting that she is straight. Representative Lauren Boebert responded to allegations about sexual relationships with staff, saying that she is straight. (Getty Images via AFP)

Boebert (R-Col.) is confronting a formal ethics complaint filed by a political action committee.

Lauren Boebert denies sex allegations Speaking about the bombshell allegations, Boebert told Sources Say News: “Well, I’m not a lesbian or bisexual, and I have never, ever been in any inappropriate relationship, nor have I ever been sexually involved with any staff."

Her office blasted the claims as “utterly false.”

The House of Representatives has established regulations that prevent members of Congress from engaging in sexual relationships with their staff members, a policy that was introduced following the #MeToo movement. Recently, there has been growing momentum to broaden these restrictions to encompass additional staff categories as well.

David Wheeler, the director of American Muckrakers who has been investigating Boebert's conduct for an extended period, submitted a formal complaint on Thursday.

Also Read: Who are Clarice Navarro, Raven Finegan, and Jeffrey Small? Rep. Lauren Boebert accused of having sex with 3 staffers

Complaint against Lauren Boebert The complaint contends that Boebert engaged in sexual relationships with Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, her former district director; Jeffrey Small, her former chief of staff; and Raven Finegan, her current chief of staff.

Both Navarro Ratzlaff and Small departed from Boebert's office in 2025. Finegan continues to serve in her current position.

Wheeler contends that Boebert's relationship with Navarro Ratzlaff commenced in 2021 and persisted throughout her time in office. However, Navarro Ratzlaff has firmly refuted these allegations, stating to the Colorado Times Recorder that the accusations are "entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to any part of this claim."

Wheeler claimed that their connection happened in hotel rooms paid for by campaign funds, and that Navarro Ratzlaff received a $200,000 payment in March of the previous year to maintain silence after she threatened to submit an ethics complaint.

According to Wheeler, the complaint draws from House disclosures and information from unnamed sources.