North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea; Japan, South Korea monitor situation: Reports

North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea on Sunday, with the launches taking place within hours of each other, multiple news agencies reported. People sit near a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test at a train station in Seoul. (AFP)

South Korea detected the first launch from the Wonsan area at around 3 p.m. local time (0600 GMT). South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff identified the weapon as a ballistic missile, while Japan’s Defence Ministry also said it appeared to be a ballistic missile, Reuters reported.

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A second missile was launched a couple of hours later in the same direction, toward the East Sea, AFP reported.

South Korea, Japan condemn missile launch "Our military detected a ballistic missile launched from the Wonsan area of North Korea towards the East Sea," South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said following the first launch.

"South Korean and US authorities are conducting a detailed analysis to determine... exact specifications," it said.

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The office of the Japanese prime minister said on X that both projectiles were suspected to be ballistic missiles.

Japan’s Prime Minister instructed authorities to step up information gathering and analysis after North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile from its eastern coast on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Office of Japan issued three directives in response to the launch: to make maximum efforts to gather and analyse information, ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels and other assets, and take all possible precautionary measures, including preparedness for contingencies.