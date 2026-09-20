'Cancerous influence in their life': Princess Diana's brother on Harry-Meghan media coverage
Harry and Meghan's return to the UK comes after the royal couple stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California in the United States.
Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess of Wales, Diana, has stated that the media coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is an "echo" of what happened to his sister.
In an interview with the BBC, Spencer stated that the coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has a "cancerous influence in their life."
"If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or the couple that you were mentioning, Harry and Meghan, you know, they can be really, really unpleasant," he replied, adding that the tabloids and press must learn from Diana's example.
Princess Diana, often known as the most photographed woman in the world, was subject to huge press interest up until her death in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.
"I'm not here to speak for Harry and Meghan, but for anyone who's being destroyed in this way daily, it must be such a cancerous influence in their life," he further told the BBC.
Also Read | King Charles breaks silence after Princess Diana book claims he said ‘we’ll forget her soon enough'
Recalling his sister's days in the Royal Family, Earl Spencer stated that Diana was "really brought low by all the criticism," adding that he sees "echoes" of that in the treatment of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.
Harry and Meghan return to the UK
In August, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to the United Kingdom. The couple, who moved with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not resume their royal duties but will live in Britain as "non-working royals."
The Sussexes' return to the UK comes after the royal couple stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California in the United States.
Also Read | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK with kids after 6 years in California: Key details here
Following their return, the Duke was spotted at the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards in London, which are linked to the Invictus Games, the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military veterans that he founded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More