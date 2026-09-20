Man assaults Sikh driver, pulls his beard before stealing bus in UK; video surfaces online

A Sikh bus driver was beaten and his vehicle stolen in England's Telford on Friday evening. The vehicle was then driven on the wrong side of the road and rammed into multiple cars, police said. West Mercia Police said officers were called to Court Street in Madeley at around 6:37 pm on September 18 following reports that a bus driver had been assaulted by a man. (X/@Liberfach0) West Mercia Police said officers were called to Court Street in Madeley at around 6:37 pm on September 18 following reports that a bus driver had been assaulted by a man. The driver was “ejected from the vehicle” during the assault, they said. The man then allegedly drove the bus along Park Way towards the High Street, travelling on the wrong side of the road and colliding with several vehicles. The bus was eventually stopped and officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.

Deep Dive What happened during the assault on the Sikh bus driver in Telford? Why did the police appeal for witnesses following the bus driver assault incident? How did the authorities respond to the assault on the Sikh bus driver?

The bus driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries. No one else was injured. Video shows assault on Sikh driver A video of the incident, appeared to have been recorded by a passenger in the bus, shows a man pulling the Sikh driver's beard and banging his head against the driver's head. "Get off him. Why are you touching him like that?" a woman was heard screaming in the background. The driver then asked the woman filming the incident to call the police. "Can you call the police please," he says. "Just take this guy away from me," the driver said, holding his beard, trying to protect it from the man.