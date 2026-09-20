What happened near White House today? Man arrested after reported security breach outside Lafayette Park
Secret Service officers, military personnel and police responded after a vehicle reportedly drove onto the sidewalk near the White House.
A man was arrested near the White House on Saturday after a reported security breach. A vehicle entered a restricted area near the presidential complex, according to reports.
The incident unfolded near the intersection of 16th Street and H Street, close to Lafayette Park. Law enforcement officers and military personnel responded after a car reportedly drove onto the sidewalk near the security fence surrounding the White House.
The suspect was taken into custody by authorities, the US Sun reported. Officers searched the vehicle and secured the area following the incident.
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What happened?
The man was reportedly demanding to speak with President Donald Trump while officers placed him in handcuffs. Trump was not at the White House at the time and was reportedly staying at Camp David for the weekend.
However, it was later reported that Trump returned from Camp David early, following reports of escalation in the Middle East. It is not confirmed whether the return was related to those reports.
Videos from the scene showed Secret Service officers and other law enforcement personnel surrounding the vehicle and establishing a security perimeter.
An independent White House reporter, Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer, shared footage on X showing Secret Service SUVs arriving near the location. The reporter said officers and military personnel were present but were not immediately providing details about the operation.
McAteer wrote, “Secret Service officers and the members of Military at the security perimeter present but 'not at liberty to say' what exactly is going on.”
McAteer also shared several pieces of footage of the incident unfolding as the security cars swarmed the area.
Also read: Major travel alerts issued as Trump leaves Camp David early amid Middle East tensions, US warns of escalation
Security concerns around presidential residence
Security incidents near the White House have occurred several times in recent months.
The Secret Service has previously detained people who entered restricted areas or attempted to bypass security measures around the presidential complex.
The US Secret Service, which protects the president, vice president and visiting foreign leaders, has strict security protocols around the White House complex. The agency regularly responds to individuals attempting to enter restricted areas or approach protected locations.
The White House grounds have multiple layers of security, including fencing, surveillance systems and armed personnel. Lafayette Park, located directly north of the White House, is a public area but remains under constant monitoring because of its proximity to the presidential residence.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More