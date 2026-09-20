What happened near White House today? Man arrested after reported security breach outside Lafayette Park

A man was arrested near the White House on Saturday after a reported security breach. A vehicle entered a restricted area near the presidential complex, according to reports. U.S. Secret Service Police stand near a car that sits parked on a sidewalk near the White House after the driver was arrested. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The incident unfolded near the intersection of 16th Street and H Street, close to Lafayette Park. Law enforcement officers and military personnel responded after a car reportedly drove onto the sidewalk near the security fence surrounding the White House.

The suspect was taken into custody by authorities, the US Sun reported. Officers searched the vehicle and secured the area following the incident.

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What happened? The man was reportedly demanding to speak with President Donald Trump while officers placed him in handcuffs. Trump was not at the White House at the time and was reportedly staying at Camp David for the weekend.

However, it was later reported that Trump returned from Camp David early, following reports of escalation in the Middle East. It is not confirmed whether the return was related to those reports.