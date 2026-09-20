Donald Trump says son will pay back Kremlin-linked oligarch for Bahamas wedding party

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that his son plans to pay back a Russian oligarch for his wedding celebrations in the Bahamas. Donald Trump Jr. and his partner Bettina Anderson celebrated their wedding at a private resort in the Bahamas (REUTERS)

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated that a "friend" of Donald Trump Jr gave him a wedding party.

“That’s very common; I’ve heard of many people giving wedding parties,” Trump said, adding, “With all of that being said, I understand that Don has paid him back.”

Trump's remarks came after the US president was asked in the Oval Office if it was appropriate for his son to accept the payment, which violates the ethical norms for an American president and his family.

Don Jr' Bahamas ‘wedding party’ sparks row Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson got married earlier this week at an exclusive private island resort in the Bahamas.

According to a CNN report, the wedding took place on Little Pipe Cay, an exclusive private island in the Bahamas, with fewer than 50 guests attending the ceremony. Additional security measures were also introduced after details about the venue were reportedly leaked.

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson share unseen Bahamas wedding video

However, it was later revealed that the president's son accepted gifts from Umar Kremlev, the president of the International Boxing Association. Kremlev is also reported to be linked with the Kremlin.

Following this, Democrats in Congress also launched an investigation into reports that Kremlev was paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for ⁠the wedding festivities.

Based on a report by ProPublica, the gifts from Kremlev include renting of the private island and a fireworks display during the after-wedding celebrations.

Trump Jr and his new wife have also acknowledged the gifts on social media, adding that their trip to the island was not their actual wedding ceremony but rather “an already planned weekend” with friends.

The couple also described their relationship with Kremlev as a friendship, and said he had not attended the actual wedding ceremony. In an Instagram post, Bettina Trump also clarified that Kremlev paid for the two after-parties and not the wedding.

Despite this, the US President has said that his son felt it was "best to pay the money back."