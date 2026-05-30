Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson share unseen Bahamas wedding video | Watch

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Trump, have shared a behind-the-scenes video from their recent Bahamas wedding, offering followers a glimpse into the private island ceremony and the celebrations leading up to it. The wedding took place at Little Pipe Cay, an exclusive private island in the Bahamas. (Instagram/ Bettina Trump)

The video, posted on social media on Friday, features previously unseen footage from the couple's wedding weekend, including intimate moments before the ceremony, preparations with family members and highlights from the event itself.

The clip was accompanied by a heartfelt message from Donald Trump Jr., who described her as his "best friend, my love, and my forever."

"The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever," the caption read. "Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life."

The post comes days after the couple exchanged vows at an exclusive private island resort in the Bahamas.