Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson married: Inside Bahamas wedding; see video

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are officially married after hosting a lavish wedding celebration in the Bahamas on Saturday. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have tied the knot in a lavish Bahamas wedding, organized by Lewis Miller Design, known for high-profile events Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS)

Following reports earlier this week that the pair had legally wed in a more private ceremony in West Palm Beach, Florida, they travelled to the Bahamas for grander celebrations with friends, relatives, and prominent visitors.

Wedding preparations and rehearsal in Palm Beach, Florida Anderson shared a video of the wedding preparations and the rehearsal on Instagram in April ahead of the big event. The clips from the celebration showed a festive atmosphere with oceanfront views, formal attire and luxury décor

According to Page Six, the wedding was organized by Lewis Miller Design, which also organized other events for Carolina Herrera and taught a floral arrangement lesson for Meghan Markle's baby shower.

Anderson also credited Lewis Miller Design on an Instagram post for the rehearsals at Palm Beach last month.

As Anderson took photos with her guests, the video she posted showed name cards with her and Don Jr.'s names, floral arrangements and a celebration taking place. Anderson congratulates and thanks her "INCREDIBLE hostesses, Audrey, Amy, and Yaz" for the “thoughtful, elegant, and love-filled day” in another Instagram post.