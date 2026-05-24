Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding: Melania, Ivanka Trump attending? Questions rise as POTUS skips event

President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr is getting married to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas. All eyes are on the Trump family members as the two are expected to tie the knot in a picturesque private island wedding. Ivanka Trump attended Bettina Anderson's bridal shower, while Melania Trump was reportedly absent. (X/@PaulRudnickNY)

Since the president publicly announced that he'd not be attending Don Jr's wedding, questions are being raised whether First Lady of the US Melania Trump will be in attendance. Questions are also being raised about Ivanka, Don Jr's sister. The questions about Ivanka come after the New York Post report of the assassination attempt on her life.

“I hope he and Melania sneak off to Don Jr. and Bettina's wedding,” one person wrote on X. Another wrote “Trump announced that he was skipping Don Jr.'s wedding on the same day that Iran's assassination plot against Ivanka was uncovered.”

Also Read | Don Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding hit with unfortunate family news amid postponement rumors

Here's all you need to know about whether Melania and Ivanka Trump are attending Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas wedding.

Is Melania Trump attending the wedding? There are no reports of Melania Trump planning to attend Donald Trump Jr's wedding. As FLOTUS, considerable security measures would have to be taken for her travel and no mainstream media reports exist of her plans to attend the wedding.

Reports have noted that Melania did not attend the Mar-a-Lago bridal shower of Bettina Anderson either, where Ivanka and Tiffany, and Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples were also invited.

Notably, Donald Trump Jr was born to Ivana Trump, the president's first wife. After this he was married to Marla Maples, before tying the knot with Melania.

Is Ivanka Trump attending the wedding? Yes, as per reports, Ivanka Trump is expected to attend the wedding. The Daily Beast reported Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump are all expected to attend the wedding.

OkMagazine reported that Ivanka had put up a travel photo on her Instagram stories, showing turquoise blue waters as their plane moved through the clouds. This sparked speculation that she's indeed headed to the Bahamas to attend the wedding.

What Trump said about missing Donald Trump Jr's wedding Trump wrote on Truth Social about missing Don Jr's wedding. The president said “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.”

He added “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time,” before congratulating the newlyweds. Don Jr was previously married to Vanessa Trump, who is now dating legendary golfer Tiger Woods.