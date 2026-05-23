Ivanka Trump assassination attempt: Why Mohammad Al-Saadi wanted to kill POTUS daughter; Iran-backed terrorist's motive

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter, was reportedly targeted for assassination, as per The New York Post. The attack was to be carried out by a terrorist backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) amid the US conflict with Iran. Ivanka Trump is the daughter of President Donald Trump and is married to Jared Kushner. (X/@GuntherEagleman)

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was recently arrested by the FBI and the 32-year-old had made a ‘pledge’ to kill Ivanka. He reportedly even had a blueprint of their Florida home.

Why was Ivanka Trump being targeted? Ivanka was reportedly targeted as President Trump's family came into the crosshairs as Al-Saadi planned revenge. The Iraqi national was allegedly targeting Trump's family as payback for the killing of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani.

He died in a US drone strike in Baghdad about six years back.

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“After Qasem was killed, he [Al-Saadi] went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,” The Post reported a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy say.

“We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida,” the person further added. A second source confirmed the plans to The Post.

Al-Saadi reportedly posted a photo of a map which showed the Florida enclave where Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have their $24 million home. Along with the picture on X, the individual wrote a chilling caption, which translates to “I say to the Americans look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you. We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis. I told you, our revenge is a matter of time,” the Post noted.

Al-Saadi, who was arrested by US authorities, reportedly carried out numerous onslaughts on US and Jewish targets in Europe. Ivanka, 44, converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2009, before marrying Kushner.

Who is Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi? Al-Saadi, 32, is a senior member of Kata’ib Hizballah. The organization has been designated as foreign terrorists by the US. He allegedly ‘coordinated a wave of attacks across Europe, including bombings, arson, and assaults targeting American communities and interests’ as per Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg.

Al-Saadi stands accused of directing 18 terrorist attacks throughout Europe over just three months. Al-Saadi reportedly discussed attacking locations in New York, California, and Arizona. Apart from Soleimani, Al-Saadi also worked with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, leader of Kata’ib Hizballah until he was killed in the same airstrike that killed Soleimani.