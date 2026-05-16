Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi: 5 things on Iran backed terrorist commander accused of planning attacks across US

The Justice Department on Friday announced the arrest of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, an Iraqi national who's the terrorist commander of an Iran-backed group. Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was arrested and charged with six counts of terrorism-related offenses. (X/@TheJusticeDept)

He was accused of planning three attacks across the US, with New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch stating that a Manhattan synagogue was one of the targets.

“This case puts into stark relief the global threats posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies like Kata’ib Hizballah—Foreign Terrorist Organizations that have repeatedly targeted Jewish communities across Europe and the United States since the war began. Working with our law enforcement partners, we disrupted a plot against a Manhattan synagogue, and in partnership with the synagogue’s leadership, ensured its security when the threat was elevated. The NYPD’s work in this case, from officers assigned to the JTTF, to intelligence analysis provided through our international liaison program, helped protect the streets of our city. The NYPD has the most robust municipal counterterrorism and intelligence capacity of any city in the world, which is only strengthened by our partnership with federal agencies on cases like this one,” Tisch said.

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Here's all you need to know about Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi.