NYPD clashes with anti-Israel protesters in Manhattan during Park East Synagogue march; videos surface

The demonstrations mark the second such protest at the synagogue in six months. Videos shared online showed protesters clashing with police barricades and marching through parts of the Upper East Side.

Clashes broke out between anti-Israel protesters and the New York Police Department in Manhattan’s Upper East Side during a march at an event at the Park East Synagogue. Heavy deployment by the New York Police Department (NYPD) kept the groups separated, though confrontations escalated into scuffles along barricades.

Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Long live the intifada," which many pro-Israel organizations interpret as demands for violence. "There is no Palestine" was chanted by several counterprotesters. According to Mario Nawfal, Pro-Palestinian protestors were yelled at by a counter-protester, "Hitler would have put you in the oven."

The NYT reported that no arrests were reported during the protest, though tensions remained high throughout the evening.

Dozens of pro-Israel counter-protesters also assembled at the site. Both sides exchanged chants and slogans, some of which have been widely debated and criticised. Police formed barriers to keep the groups apart, though intermittent clashes occurred primarily between protesters and officers.

According to reporting by The New York Times, a few hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the synagogue, which was hosting what was described as “the Great Israel Real Estate Event.” The event promotes property purchases in Israel and, controversially, in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

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Background: ‘Land sale’ controversy The protest erupted against the event at Park East Synagogue that reportedly involved marketing or promoting real estate connected to Israel. This has drawn criticism from pro-Palestinian activists, who argue that they are a part of settlement activity in disputed territories.

According to The New York Times, similar events have previously sparked protests in New York and other cities

Zohran Mamdani expressed opposition to the event itself, citing concerns about the promotion of land sales in West Bank settlements, which many international bodies consider illegal. At the same time, he emphasised the importance of ensuring safe access to places of worship and protecting the right to protest.

In recent months, there have been at least two more rallies outside synagogues in New York, which contributed to the passing of two City Council measures meant to address issues regarding protests outside places of worship and educational institutions.

In recent months, there have been at least two more rallies outside synagogues in New York, which contributed to the passing of two City Council measures meant to address issues regarding protests outside places of worship and educational institutions.

The Police Department must make plans to erect security perimeters during public protests, according to the "buffer zone" bills, the NYT reported. Due to worries about free expression, both laws have garnered criticism.

Last month, Mamdani vetoed the one pertaining to educational institutions. The second law, which deals with houses of religion, was approved by the Council with a veto-proof majority. It won't take effect until June, according to a mayor's office spokesperson.