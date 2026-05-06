Statesboro shooting reports: What's happening near Azul Tex-Mex in Georgia? 'Check on your people'

Update: Statesboro Police Department confirmed the shooting, stating, "There is heavy police presence on S. Main Street at both Azul’s and El Jalapeño. We are currently investigating a shooting as well as a vehicle accident that happened in that area, so please avoid the general location if at all possible. We will have further information for you tomorrow." Possible shooting in Statesboro, Georgia. (Unsplash)

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office also urged the public to stay away, saying, "Please avoid the area of South Main Street at this time. The road is currently closed between Jones Avenue and Tillman Road, including portions near Fair Road. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We have units on scene assisting the Statesboro Police Department."

The statement added, "This is an active scene, and we ask that you please avoid the area to allow first responders to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

Details about the shooting, including the number of victims and any suspect information, have not yet been released.

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Initial report: Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest a possible shooting near Azul Tex-Mex Express in Statesboro, Georgia. Photos and videos circulating online show police activity in the area, though authorities have not confirmed the shooting.

Witness reports Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report police activity.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Just saw a post that there was a shooting at Azul in Statesboro. That even Rincon PD drove up. Hope nobody got killed."

Another added, "Ya'll be careful out there. Please. Something has happened in Statesboro. A possible shooting."

A third resident reported, “What done happened at azul in statesboro on campus?! got the cops and ambulances out there rn!”